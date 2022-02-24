Pfizer Invests $68.5 Million in New Pharma R&D Facility

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- Gene therapy is a vital field and one generating a wealth of R&D jobs in pharma today. Companies such as Pfizer are keen to capitalize on progress, as this represents the next phase of innovation for patients currently living day-to-day with rare diseases. In order to push forward its progress in gene therapy, Pfizer has now announced the opening of a new clinical manufacturing facility in Durham, NC. It is part of an $800 million investment that the business is making over six years to build three facilities that will support gene therapy research, development and manufacturing at Pfizer. Currently, Pfizer has three late-stage clinical programs for hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and 12 pre-clinical programs. The new Durham facility will be a key part of the research and development capacity that Pfizer has worldwide, providing another 85,000 square feet of space for progress and innovation.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has supported a myriad of organizations in hiring for growth when it comes to R&D jobs in pharma. Whether for businesses that are expanding premises - as Pfizer is currently doing - or enterprises keen to forge a path ahead in new fields, people with the right skill set for R&D jobs in pharma are a key part of the team. In addition to being hiring specialists for R&D jobs in pharma, the team at EPM Scientific also has expertise in a broad range of other areas of life sciences recruitment. These include safety/pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, clinical development and legal and compliance. With a network of contacts at enterprises nationwide and a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm has extensive resources for supporting both clients and candidates. Plus, a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be created for every hiring need.



When it comes to hiring for R&D jobs in pharma in the US, EPM Scientific has become a go-to thanks to the extensive reach that the firm has in the country. The nationwide network includes most major hubs, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Not only that but the team in America is also part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which opens up an even broader international aspect to the services that the firm can provide. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth - and innovation - especially in a field like R&D jobs in pharma. EPM Scientific has invested significantly in its own internal teams to ensure consultants are providing knowledgeable, insightful and effective support. All are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as R&D jobs in pharma, there are currently many different roles available via the firm today including Medical Director, Global Marketing & Sales Manager and Application Specialist.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



