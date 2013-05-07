PGAM.org Helps Prospective Students Get Started with Medical Assistant Training

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Many people dream of a career in medicine. As America’s population continues to age, most medical professions are rising in demand. Today, there has never been a brighter future for those who seek to become medical assistants.



At PGAM.org, visitors can learn everything they need to know about becoming a medical assistant, also known as a Certified Nursing Assistant or CNA. The website features information about schools, courses, and online training available to those who wish to pursue a career as a medical assistant.



One of the most popular functions of the website is a school finder. Located on the right hand side of the page, the school finder is designed to help visitors locate medical assistant training programs nearby. After entering their Zip code, visitors can instantly view a selection of schools in their local area. The school finder also allows users to search for online schools, traditional schools, or both.



As a spokesperson for PGAM.org explains, the medical assistant training program is a challenging and rewarding field for anyone seeking an interesting career change:



“Today, medical assistants come from all walks of life. It’s a great way to improve one’s employability while helping save lives at the same time. Medical assistants can be found at hospitals, clinics, and health care centers across the country. They perform a wide number of tasks, including administrative duties as well as basic clinical duties. The CNA job description is incredibly varied depending on the location at which the individual works.”



At PGAM.org, visitors who are learning how to become a CNA will also discover the expected salary for medical assistants. Specifically, medical assistants can expect to earn anywhere from $21,000 per year to approximately $40,000 per year. Some medical assistants also pursue other medicine careers. They may later go to school to become a nurse or doctor, for example, after discovering that they enjoy working in a medical clinic.



Another major advantage of working as a medical assistant is that it’s basically recession proof: “Medicine has been around for thousands of years and it will likely be around for thousands more. Until a cure for every disease on the planet – including aging – is discovered, doctors, nurses, and medical assistants are going to be needed at health care centers all over the world.”



The homepage of PGAM.org explains that medical assistant job demand is expected to rise rapidly over the forthcoming years. Those who wish to pursue a medical assistant career can get started today by finding a school near them at PGAM.org.



About PGAM.org

PGAM.org is a medical assistant information website. The website features resources for medical assistant training programs and schools, along with an easy school finder that allows visitors to find online schools and campus courses near them. For more information, please visit: http://www.pgam.org