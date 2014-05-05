PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares over potential securities laws violations by PG&E and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) concerning whether a series of statements by PG&E regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Federal prosecutors have brought a criminal case against PG&E Corporation 's San Francisco utility over a 2010 fatal natural gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno, California, charging PG&E Corporation on 12 separate charges of knowingly and willfully failing to maintain important pipeline records and for ignoring aging sections of natural gas pipe over several years, despite federal requirements.



PG&E Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $13.84 billion in 2010 to over $15.04 billion in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from over $1.11 billion to $830 million. Shares of PG&E Corporation declined from $47.77 per share in April 2013 to $40.07 per share in October 2013.



On May 1 2014, NYSE:PGE shares closed at $45.75 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com