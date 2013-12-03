PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:PCG shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at PG&E Corporation.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain PG&E officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



PG&E Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $13.84 billion in 2010 to over $15.04 billion in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from over $1.11 billion to $830 million.



Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) declined from $47.77 per share in April 2013 to $40.07 per share in October 2013.



On December 2, 2013, NYSE:PGE shares closed at $40.46 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com