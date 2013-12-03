PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:PCG shares over potential wrongdoing at PG&E Corporation was announced and NYSE:PCG stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:PCG shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at PG&E Corporation.
Investors who are current long term stockholders in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain PG&E officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.
PG&E Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $13.84 billion in 2010 to over $15.04 billion in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from over $1.11 billion to $830 million.
Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) declined from $47.77 per share in April 2013 to $40.07 per share in October 2013.
On December 2, 2013, NYSE:PGE shares closed at $40.46 per share.
Those who purchased shares of certain PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
Contact:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Trevor Allen
3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423
92108 San Diego
Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554
Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
We're unable to fulfill your request. Rest assured we have been notified and are looking into the issue. Please refresh your browser. If the error continues, please contact our support team.