EasySkillz.Com Now Ties Up with Vskills, Ensures Government Certification for the Courses

Faridabad, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- EasySkillz.com, a Delhi-based e-learning division has been now tied up with Vskills that provides government certification for online courses. Candidates enrolling at EasySkillz for the courses like PgMP Training, servlet tutorial, ms excel tutorial, java script tutorial, servlets tutorial and sap tutorial, will get certification from the Indian Government.



Tying up with Vskills is a good move for EasySkillz, says Mahapavit Singh Anand, the CEO of the e-learning division. According to him, this will attract more candidates to enroll with their courses, as the government certification will prove to be useful for career prospects. “We have listed a few courses that will be certified by Vskills and this certification will play a crucial role for the candidates to get the job in their respective fields,” he adds.



According to a spokesperson of EasySkillz, they develop detailed course materials for the candidates so that the employers get the skills they look for. Now, the employers will also get certifications that they can trust, which means enrolling for the online courses at EasySkillz is beneficial for the candidates.



The spokesperson added, “Vskills is an Indian government initiative in assessment to increase employability. It is an ISO: 9001 companies and we are proud to be associated with it for certifications of our key courses like the servlet tutorial, ms excel tutorial, PgMP Training, servlets tutorial, sap tutorial and java script tutorial.”



The team of Vskills judges these courses to test and prove the skills that get proper value by the industry experts. Moreover, candidates who are certified by Vskills become part of their job center, which means it helps them to search suitable jobs easily.



Rakesh Mishra, Mumbai says, “I wanted to enroll in a sap tutorial online course, and it is great that EasySkillz has been now tied up with Vskills. Getting government certification after completing the course will be helpful. I will enroll soon.”



The team of EasySkillz informed that they are working on other courses that can be a part of government certification. They aim to bring more courses under this certification program to increase employment opportunities of their candidates.



About EasyKillz.com

EasySkillz.com is Think Glory Pvt Ltd's e-learning division. They are based in Delhi NCR and employ academicians and industry experts to help candidates learn online. Mahapavit Singh Anand, an MBA from Bradford University, UK, is presently the CEO of the organization. For more details about the courses visit http://www.easyskillz.com/.