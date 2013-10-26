A Web Development Company Now Enrolls Its Candidates to Easyskillz.com for Betterment

Faridabad, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- Easyskillz.com now launches a number of advanced online courses with tutorials like PGMP training, servlet, Java Script, SAP and MS Excel. A web development company is enrolling its candidates to these courses for betterment.



According to the owner of the web development company, “We are a start-up organization and have some cost constraints to hire highly experienced candidates. We think that enrolling our candidates to the professional courses of Easy Skillz is a great idea to generate better output from the available resources.”



He also adds that they are impressed with the advanced online solutions of Easy Skillz like PgMP training, ms excel tutorials, java script tutorial, servlets tutorial and sap tutorial, as these courses fit perfectly with their requirements. It is beneficial for the candidates also as they can get professional online training and at the same time enjoy better prospects in their present job.



With the nature of service industry rapidly changing with modern times, requirements of employers have also undergone a sea change. They are now looking for candidates with relevant knowledge and practical skills that can be applied into service, says Mahapavit Singh Anand, the CEO of EasySkillz.com.



“We welcome the web development company’s move to enroll their candidates for betterment. I am confident that our online certification courses, and live tutorials on various relevant subjects would help them to imbibe market oriented skills,” he adds.



The web development company confirmed enrolment of most of their staffs to relevant online courses, and they are planning to enroll more candidates.



“I am happy that our company has selected Easy Skillz to hone our skills. I have been enrolled into the java script tutorial program and whatever I have accessed so far is clear and easy to comprehend,” says Amit Singh, an employee of the web development company.



The online service provider also believes in maintaining transparency throughout all operations. They are even committed to come up with a number of innovative solutions to help building future of candidates and help them to aspire for success in life.



About EasySkillz.com

EasySkillz.com functions as the e-learning division of Think Glory Pvt Ltd. They associate with skilled academicians and industry experts to help candidates learn online. Mahapavit Singh Anand is presently the CEO of the company, and they offer online courses in varied fields. For more details about the courses visit http://www.easyskillz.com/.