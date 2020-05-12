Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- pH Meters Market will exceed USD 1 billion by 2025; as per a new research report.



Rising incidences of food adulteration in developed as well as developing countries will augment the pH meters market growth. According to WHO, every year around 4 million people die due to food contamination globally. WHO further states that African and South-east Asia have highest burden of food-borne diseases. To overcome these issues, government and regulatory authorities undertake several efforts. Regional authorities implement certain rules that helps to standardize the level of pH for many packaged food products. Thus, growing role of regulatory bodies to minimize the hazardous effects caused due to food contamination and adulteration will positively influence the industry growth in forthcoming years.



Rapid technological upgradations in pH meters will enhance its adoption in industrial applications stimulating the industry growth. Major players develop advanced pH meters that are digital and provides accurate results. For instance, Hanna has developed HI5000 benchtop pH meters that excel in pH testing, provides automatic logging and storage capabilities. Growing preference for technologically advanced pH meters in pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical companies will boost the industry growth in coming years. However, difficulties in measuring pH of low ion solutions may hamper the industry growth to some extent.



Digital pH meter segment was valued at USD 559 million in 2018 and it is expected to witness robust growth during analysis timeframe. Recently developed digital pH meters possess automations and provides error free analysis. pH is an important parameter determined during various biological processes and small deviations in it can result in contamination. Thus, digital pH meters are mostly preferred by food science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry that demands high control over pH. Moreover, features provided by these pH meters such as easy-to-use graphic interface, single-handed operations will boost its adoption in research labs thereby, augmenting the segment growth.



Bench top pH meter segment is expected to witness 4.2% growth during the forecast timeframe owing to its high preference in industrial applications. Company players have developed bench top pH meters that contains redesigned reference electrodes. Redesigning of electrodes has boosted the demand for benchtop pH meters due to improved accuracy possessed by them. Also, automation introduced within these pH meters have further proven beneficial for the segmental growth.



Bioprocessing segment accounted to 19.4% revenue share in 2018. pH measurement are vital as small deviations can influence culture growth and metabolism in the biological processes. For instance, pH is critically monitored during E. coli fermentation process that is necessary to obtain recombinant proteins in purest form. Therefore, extensive use of portable and technologically advanced pH meters in production of superior quality recombinant proteins and other biological products such as antibiotics will spur the business growth.



Environmental testing segment accounted for USD 153.1 million in 2018. Increasing focus on environmental testing that involves monitoring of pollutants in water, soil and air will fuel the demand for pH meters. Portable or handheld pH meters are usually utilized for environment measurement studies of water and soil quality. Thus, rising usage of pH meters for measuring pH of soil to improve soil nutrients will accelerate segmental revenue growth.



Europe pH Meters market will experience 3.9% growth during the analysis period. High adoption of technologically advanced pH meters in Europe region has positively impacted the industry growth. Superior quality pH meters are highly preferred for monitoring the environmental damages caused due to pollution. Moreover, active participation of government organizations in protecting environment will influence the regional market growth. For instance, German Environmental Specimen Bank (ESB) works to document, investigate environmental pollutants in Germany. Presence of such organizations along with advancements in pH meters is expected to trigger the regional market growth.



Eminent industry players operational in pH meters market includes Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Contech Instruments, Hach, Hamilton Company, Hanna Instruments, Inc, Horiba, Jenco Instruments Inc and Sartorius. These industry players adopt strategies such as geographic expansions, new product development, mergers and acquisitions to sustain market competition. For instance, in March 2017, Hamilton Bonaduz AG expanded its sensor portfolio as a result of changing requirements of pharmaceutical industry. The company presented new single use sensors for dissolved oxygen and pH measurement and special focus was on requirements of the bioprocess technology. Introduction of new products will foster company's revenue generation.