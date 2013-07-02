New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Rising demand of biodegradable materials, positive attitude of governments towards green procurement policies, and rising oil prices are attracting companies to invest in PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate) market. Many large companies such as Meredian (U.S.), Ecomann (China), and Bio-on (Italy) are focusing on increasing production capacities.
Large number of companies, particularly small and middle-sized ones, initiated the experimental and industrialized manufacturing of all types of PHAs. PHA can be produced using various renewable raw materials. Currently, majority of PHA is produced using plant sugar, which can be easily obtained from sugarcane, corn sugar, and sugar beet, making it an ideal raw material for PHA. Considerable amount of PHA is also produced using plant or vegetable oils such as soybean oil, palm oil, and corn oil. Waste lipids and milk whey are the other raw materials at experimental stage and can be commercialized soon.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Although the existing PHA plant capacities are underutilized at present, the companies are still planning for further capacity expansions. Analyzing the wide range of possible applications and upcoming trends of biodegradable plastics, companies are expecting significant growth in PHA demand in the near future. Currently, high prices and performance issues are the two major restraints for PHA market. Generally, the cost of production of biodegradable plastics such as PHA is 20% to 80% higher than the conventional plastics. This is primarily due to the high polymerization cost of biodegradable plastics as most of the processes are still in the developmental stage. PHA is at its initial stage of technology cycle and not yet achieved economies of scale. The market is at a stage where there is high capacity but low consumption. Most of the players are into research and development for increasing the performance of their produced PHA.
In future, with increase in production, the prices will come down. Companies trying to produce PHA in near future are opting for increasing the performance of their products through investments in R&D. This is to ensure that the new products developed are more distinguished and revolutionary in terms of features than the ones already available. Lower prices and improved performance of PHA will boost its demand in future.
The report studies PHA market in all major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America and Middle East & Africa). PHA applications such as packaging, food services, bio-medical, agriculture, and others have been identified and analyzed. The report segments the global as well as all regional markets by applications. The report also details and estimates the shares of various sources of production of PHA.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Modified Starch Market by Raw Materials, Applications & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Asia-Pacific - Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control & Others) & Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds & Others) - Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Global Silicone Market by Type, Application & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017
- Aerogel Market by Form and Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2017
- 1,4-Butanediol Market, By Application & Geography, Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Market By Application and Temperature Range - Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Global Polyols Market by Product Type, Applications & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017