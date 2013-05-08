Phablets Market and Superphones Market 2012 - 2018: Latest Industry Research Report Published at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- At the outset, smartphones were equipped with a small screen size, ranging between 2.8 inches and 3.5 inches. This made it difficult to perform various functions such as navigating documents, surfing the Internet, watching videos, and gaming among others. Superphones are smartphones with the screen size ranging between 4 inches and 5 inches, and are large enough to serve the aforementioned purposes. After the introduction of tablet PCs in the market, these devices became rapidly popular due to their ease of usage, and processing capability comparative that of a personal computer. However, due to the relatively larger size of these gadgets, they offered low mobility. Phablets are devices with screen size ranging between that of a tablet PC and a smartphone, and have powerful processors. They can function as both a smartphone as well as a tablet PC.



The demand for phablets and superphones has been increasing globally due to the growing adoption of these devices on account of their dual functionality (as a tablet and as a smartphone). Android operating system dominates both the phablets and superphones market (http://www.researchmoz.us/phablets-and-superphones-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) globally, contributing to 82% and 87% market share in volume sales respectively. North America has been dominating the global market in terms of total volume sales; however, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass North America and lead the market due to growing demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Korea. One of the major reasons for the growing demand for phablets and superphones in Asia Pacific is the dense population in this region coupled with the corresponding rise in disposable incomes. The decreasing retail prices of these products are also expected to be a driver for market growth.



The report on global phablets and superphones analyzes this market based on product types, operating systems, and major geographies. The major geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report provides complete analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the market.



Samsung is the largest manufacturer of phablets and superphones, with Samsung Galaxy S series models dominating the superphones segment and Galaxy Note and Note II models dominating the phablets segment. Other important manufacturers of phablets and superphones include LG, HTC, Google, Huawei, Panasonic, Asus, and Acer among others.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166914&type=S



The global market for phablets and superphones is segmented as follows:



Phablets and Superphones Market by Operating System

Phablets

Android

Windows

BlackBerry

Superphones

Android

Windows

BlackBerry

Phablets and Superphones Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us