Asiasoft Is Going to Publish "Phantasy Star Online 2" English, in 6 Southeast Asian Countries in Early 2014

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Asiasoft Corporation Public Company Limited (“Asiasoft”) makes announcement that it is going to release Japan’s largest online RPG, PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 (“PSO2?) for Windows PC platform in six Southeast Asian countries; Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.



This game has a history of more than 25 years.It is the latest and the master series of role-playing game (RPG) that represents SEGA Corporation.



PHANTASY STAR Online (“PSO”) was first released in 2000 and obtained several awards as well as the 5th Japan Game Awards, as a pioneer of online RPG in Japan. In July 2012, as a successor of PSO, PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 (“PSO2?) was published for Windows PC platform in Japan.



PSO2 is designed to offer unique and innovative gameplay experience in online RPG by providing the following three pillars: ‘infinite adventure’, ‘top-level action for online RPG’ and ‘the ultimate character creation’.



In PSO2, player takes an exciting quest to unknown galactic places as a member of “ARCS” expedition,which is an Oracle interplanetary cruise fleet in the infinite universe.



Players enjoy the exciting in-game battles and tactical actions using an extremely customizable control system. In addition, PSO2 includes an intuitive character creation and customization system that offers comprehensive options that will offer exceptional looks and feels for each character developed by the players.



By August 2013, PSO2 service in Japan has attained over 2.5 million registered IDs and 107 thousand concurrent users, both of which are record-breaking numbers for online game in Japan.



“Ever since its first appearance in 1987 on SEGA Master System, PHANTASY STAR has been one of the most famous gaming franchises in the world. In PSO2, SEGA has created thrilling, unique and polished online action RPG experience,” claims Sherman Tan, Chairman of Asiasoft. “On behalf of Asiasoft, we are proud to carry on the legacy of PHANTASY STAR franchise to the current generation of gamers and to provide the best online service for this exciting title in Southeast Asian countries.”



“Asiasoft has an excellent track record in publishing online games in Southeast Asian countries and this partnership is in line with SEGA’s aspiration to expand our PC online game portfolio,” says Naoya Tsurumi , the president and the COO of SEGA Corporation. “SEGA and Asiasoft will be working closely together to provide the best PSO2 experience for players in Thailand, Singapore Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines by creating localized contents that will appeal to the market in these countries.”



PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 is scheduled for launch in the early months of 2014 for Windows PC platform in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. Asiasoft will soon announce the release plan.



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