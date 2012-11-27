Phantom Dreams: New Suspense Thriller Thrusts Readers Into World of the 'Coast-to-Coast Killer'.

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- For decades the mystery, suspense and thriller genres have captivated literary audiences around the world. In her new book, ‘Phantom Dreams’, author T.K. Harris constructs a cocktail of all three that provides a compelling read for all.



Synopsis:



”A scorned serial killer on an old vendetta.



An FBI agent who has been chasing monsters for too long.



A woman whose nightmares start invading her waking life.



FBI Special Agent Jack Matthews finds himself on yet another serial killer case, having barely recovered from the last one. Wounded both physically and emotionally and under investigation for his team's botched job on another case, Jack is beginning to wonder if it isn’t time to move on to something new. But, for Jack, these cases are personal and he just can’t say no.



Marketing specialist Kathy Gilliam leads a fairly boring life. If she’s not working or caring for her ailing father, she spends time trying to over come her fear of crowds. A fear she can't remember when she acquired or why. Her few distractions include her friend Margo Longfellow, occasional hiking trips, and her increasingly alarming dreams of women dying.



As her nightmares begin to cause her to doubt her sanity, the media releases news of the “Coast-to-Coast Killer” and Kathy discovers her dreams may be related. In a moment of panic, Kathy does something that places her on the FBI’s “persons of interest” list. Suddenly, her life is set on a collision course with Jack who must decide if Kathy is the killer or destined to become a victim.”



As the author explains, the key to keeping readers on the edge of their seats is to feed them the unexpected.



“This book is a true mystery at heart. It leads readers down an assumed path, only to quickly force them in another direction at the last minute,” says Harris.



She continues, “It’s this flair for the unexpected that keeps them coming back for more.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I thought this was a great story. I couldn't put it down once I started reading it. Her characters are so life-like they almost walk off the page. I can't wait for more!” says Andrea K. Sutherlin, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Kristine M. Higgins, was equally impressed. She said that “This book kept me engaged night after night! I enjoyed the storyline, the characters and the flow of the book. I look forward to the next in the series-I hope there is one!”



Kirkus Reviews says that Phantom Dreams is "...Smart, suspenseful and disquietingly believable."



‘Phantom Dreams’ is available from the following outlets:



Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Phantom-Dreams-ebook/dp/B008I4R1FM



Barnes & Noble: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/phantom-dreams-t-k-harris/1112976686?ean=2940015609592



Kobo: http://www.kobobooks.com/ebook/Phantom-Dreams/book-by49U9ATsku2CiTPWfxl6g/page1.html?s=QkloVjD3Dk-InjM-brzSiw&r=1



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.tkharrisonline.com



About the Author:

T.K. Harris was born in California and lived a gypsy sort of life traveling the world as a military brat. She has been writing since she was a child and as had several short stories published by various anthologies and magazines, including one in Woman's World. She currently lives and works in Colorado as a Senior Solutions Architect and IT Instructor and has recently had her first novel, Phantom Dreams, published. She is looking forward to her next book.