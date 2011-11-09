Phantom Plates Photo Blocker Forces Debate on the Efficacy of Traffic Cameras

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2011 -- Phantom Plates, the maker of Photo Blocker traffic camera license blocking spray has long believed that traffic cameras are a means of producing revenue rather than reducing traffic accidents. The company’s Photo Blocker spray makes license plates invisible to traffic cameras yet completely legible to the naked eye.



With the high incidence of error and mounting evidence that red light cameras exist only to enrich city coffers rather than lowering accident rates, Phantom Plates saw a way to help drivers while bringing the debate to the fore. “Drivers want to fight back against this ambiguous practice that is highly inaccurate and infringes on privacy rights,” said Phantom Plates co-owner Joe Scott. “Our Photo Blocker enforcement camera device license blocker spray helps protect the driver’s rights, spurs further debate and gives drivers the feeling that they can get some of that control back.”



Many red light cameras utilize a strong flash to photograph a car license plate. Once sprayed on a license plate, Photo Blocker’s special formula produces a high-powered gloss that reflects the flash back towards the camera, rendering the picture unreadable. Phantom Plates also sells a number of customized license-plate covers that are effective enforcement camera blocking tools. According to Scott, Photo Blocker is inexpensive, easily applied, effective and legal since the current law prohibits license plate obstruction from human view only.



Although the National Motorists Association Foundation (NMA) is not an advocate of Photo Blocker or other traffic camera license blocking devices, their advocacy on this issue clearly aligns with the concerns of drivers and those of Scott. Current research shows no independent verification that photo enforcement devices improve safety, reduce overall accidents, or improve traffic flow. Additionally, many motorist advocacy groups and independent studies show the devices discourage traffic light synchronization.



Current studies show that better light synchronization and/or a one-second increase in yellow light duration would reduce red light traffic citations by 50 to 90 percent. As to the cameras being revenue generators, NMA cites articles in more than six cities across the country caught shortening yellow lights presumably to increase ticketing. "With properly engineered, installed and operated intersection controls, red light violations would drop significantly,” said Scott. “Photo Blocker forces the debate on true methods of traffic safety as it reduces unwarranted driver ticketing.” For more information, please visit http://phantomplates.com



About Phantom Plates

Phantom Plates manufactures Photo Blocker gloss spray. The license plate spray is intended to obscure readability by traffic cameras while the plate remains clear to the naked eye. The product is among several the company produces that are legal, simple and inexpensive ways of thwarting traffic camera ticketing, which is considered inaccurate by many driver advocates.