Pharma E-Commerce Market May See a Big Move: Walgreens, Walmart, McKesson

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- In the last two decades, the application of E?commerce in pharmaceutical is evolving from technology-driven to more user-driven. Thus E?commerce has become synonymous with communication, strategy and business practices in this industry. It aids to exchange information and execute transactions among enterprises and individuals. In the pharmaceutical industry, e-commerce playing a wide role in numerous applications. Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Kroger Co. (United States), Walgreens (United States), Giant Eagle, Inc. (United States), Walmart Inc. (United States), Express Scripts Holding Company (United States), CVS Health (United States), Optum, Inc. (United States), Zur Rose Group AG (Switzerland), McKesson Corp. (United States) and Shop Apotheke Europe (Netherlands).



On the basis of geography, the market of Pharma E-commerce has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Market Drivers



Increased Number of Online Customers

Increased Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Increased Penetration of the Internet



Market Trend



Increasing Preference for Online Platform



Restraints



Less Awareness in Under Developed Regions



Opportunities



Growing Geriatric Population Worldwide

Rise in the Pharmaceutical Industry



Challenges



Stringent Rules and Regulations in Some Regions



Target Audience:



Pharma E-commerce Companies, Research Professionals, Emerging Companies and End-users



Major Objectives Focused through this Study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Pharma E-commerce market on the basis of product [Rx (prescription medicine) and OTC (over the counter)] , application [Individual Use and Industrial Use], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Pharma E-commerce market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Pharma E-commerce industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



Available Customization:



Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are UK Meds (United Kingdom) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (United States).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Pharma E-commerce market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.



