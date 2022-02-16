Pharma Job Skills in High Demand

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- December 2021 concluded another year in which those with pharma job skills were in high demand. Data from the jobs site of a leading provider of educational webinars showed that there is currently huge competition when it comes to attracting the best talent in the pharma industry. Thousands of job postings demonstrated that this is an industry where there is a lot of activity. Medical device, biotechnology and pharmaceutical spaces traditionally tend to have the biggest problems when it comes to attracting the best applicants, especially without the right support, such as that provided by specialist pharma recruiters. This, combined with the pandemic conditions of the past two years, has created a situation in which there is currently a big demand for those with pharma job skills with a broad spectrum of roles to fill. Many talent pipelines simply aren't delivering when it comes to the recruitment requirements of the life sciences industry, which continues to expand and grow.



The team at EPM Scientific are pharma recruiters ideally positioned to help solve the problems of talent pipelines in this industry. The firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and so is ideally positioned to help ensure that the right individuals can connect to the pharma jobs where their skills are so in demand. The team has expertise in hiring across the life sciences sector, from clinical development to medical affairs, R&D as well as areas like commercial, quality and regulatory. Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has built a robust network of contacts with enterprises across the life sciences sector and so is a vital partner for individuals looking to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team can take care of every hiring need.



As well-known German pharma recruiters, the team has extensive reach nationwide covering major hubs including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, EPM Scientific is part of a broad international network - the team in Germany is integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, for example. Plus, it is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the demand for pharma jobs skills continues to soar, EPM Scientific are pharma recruiters with all the right resources to ensure that key connections are being made. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available through the firm today, including Clinical Quality Team Lead, Director of Upstream Process Development & Manufacturing, Director of Clinical Trials and Field Service Engineer.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.