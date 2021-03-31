Pharma Jobs in Germany - 2021

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Germany has one of the largest pharmaceutical production industries in the world. They have well-trained professionals, state-of-the-art technical facilities and, close proximity to other industries throughout Europe. Germany's particular strengths lie in the complex production of biopharmaceuticals and as the European leader, in terms of the number of active ingredients produced, staggeringly as a country Germany sit in second place just after the United States when it comes to worldwide positionings. If you're looking to take your career to the next level, the German biopharmaceutical industry is a great place to explore rewarding opportunities that can guarantee both career-progression and personal growth.



EPM Scientific is a worldwide life science recruiting firm with a dedicated leading team of over 750 specialist advisors who possess both local and international knowledge across a plethora of sectors within the life sciences industry, providing candidates and companies with a global awareness of the needs and demands of the evolving market. Over the past 8 years, EPM Scientific has constructed an impressive global network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who support, advise and guide the firm with the latest industry insights and act as a fountain of knowledge when it comes to providing ongoing assistance and recruitment advice. Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific has worked ardently to secure specialist recruitment solutions for clinical operations jobs, medical affairs jobs and other clinical careers, providing each company and client with peace of mind that their talent acquisition is in safe and experienced hands.



Through the implementation of a recruitment beyond borders initiative, EPM Scientific acts as a global player by connecting clients and candidates from all corners of the world, ensuring that promising individuals secure the perfect position whilst delivering world-class talent to their clients. EPM Scientific currently offers a wealth of new and exciting opportunities across the entire spectrum of the life sciences industry. Positions presently available include: Business Development Director (Drug Development), Marketing Director, Area Sales Manager North Germany – Dental, Senior Sales Manager DACH – Orthopaedics, Field Clinical Specialist – North Germany, Market Access Manager DACH, Pharmacovigilance Consultant, and Engineering Director. These openings represent just a few of the opportunities that EPM Scientific offers across Germany.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about careers in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de/jobs



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.