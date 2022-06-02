Pharma R&D Pipeline Reached

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- R&D pipelines and new product launches reached record levels last year with sustained growth throughout the pandemic creating very positive figures for 2021. This is according to a new report that showed 5,500 planned new clinical trials began in 2021, a 14% increase on the year before. Not only that but the total volume of products that were actively being developed last year peaked at more than 6,000. This is a huge increase on previous years - for example, it's 68% more than in 2016. The report also revealed that emerging pharma companies are increasingly having an influence over new pipelines and projects. In 2021, new companies were responsible for 65% of the molecules in the R&D pipeline. In 2016 this figure was below 50%. In fact, almost all the indicators are up when it comes to pharma R&D, which shows just how much the life sciences have expanded over the past couple of years.



R&D jobs in pharma have experienced a boost thanks to the growth that has created these positive figures for 2021. This is an area where EPM Scientific has considerable expertise, as the firm is a leading specialist recruiter for the life sciences sector. In addition to providing hiring support for R&D jobs in pharma, EPM Scientific also has experience in recruiting for other roles, including clinical development, legal and compliance, commercial, medical affairs, quality and medical communications. Since the firm was established back in 2012, the team has grown in both insight and expertise - as well as resources. Today, EPM Scientific has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as a network of contacts with organizations across the life sciences industry. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means that options can be created for any hiring need.



EPM Scientific's presence in America is nationwide and the firm supports a broad spectrum of businesses, from profitable start-ups to well established global brands. This coverage includes most major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and many other locations in between. In addition, the team in the US is fully integrated with a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+ giving the firm extensive international reach. On top of that, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Delivering exceptional support to an industry like life sciences, which has been so active and pressured during the pandemic, takes a flexible, insightful and agile team. EPM Scientific invests heavily in its people to ensure that this is always the case. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as R&D jobs in pharma there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Senior Manager Oncology Forecasting, Associate Director [Quality Control] and Training and Education Manager.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.