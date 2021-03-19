Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- There is high demand for pharmaceuticals drug packaging products that are safer and protects pharmaceutical drugs from contamination. Earlier, prefilled syringes were the popular and preferred solution of the drug practitioners but the users often met with accidents due to the breaking of the needle sticks. Thus, there is requirement for packaging products that are safer and user friendly. Since, cartridges do not contain any needle, they eliminate every possibility of any injury. Furthermore, cartridges are highly suitable for the temperature sensitive drugs due to their preservative properties. Thus, they are a safe pharmaceutical packaging solution for the users.



The glass is the most prominently used material for the manufacturing of the pharmaceutical cartridges. The segment holds the major share among the material type segment. This is due to the chemical resistivity of the glass, as glass is highly resistive to pharmaceutical drugs for longer period of time. Type 1 borosilicate glass holds higher market share from its counterparts.



The key trend in the pharmaceutical cartridges market is that the manufacturers are shifting their preference from glass to plastics pharmaceutical cartridges. This is due to the structural issues which occur with the usage of glass for a long period of time. The glass starts degrading from the edges and mixes with the drug solution. Further, glass pharmaceutical cartridges requires higher protection while shipping and usage, due to high chances of breakage f material. Thus, to overcome these issues the global manufacturers started using COC and COP material for manufacturing of pharmaceutical cartridges.



The global market for pharmaceutical cartridges is segmented into material type and capacity type. On the basis of material type, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into glass and plastic. The glass segment is further segmented into Type I, Type II, and Type III glass type. The plastic segmented is segmented into cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), cyclic olefin polymer (COP), polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP).



The key restating factor for the growth of the pharmaceutical cartridges market is consumers focus towards alternative drugs such as Homeopathy and Ayurveda. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is attributed to sedentary lifestyle and significant increase in geriatric population. However, over the last few years, there has been an increase in healthcare awareness. As such, complementary and alternative medicines is gaining wide prominence among users. From past few years, alternative treatment such as Homeopathy and Ayurveda captured greater share of overall healthcare treatment market. The major reason for increase in the preference for the Ayurveda drug is due to its zero side effects.



On the basis of capacity type, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into below 5ml, 5-50ml, 50-250ml and above 250ml capacity.



Key players operating in the global market for pharmaceutical cartridges include Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Stevanato Group, SGD Pharma, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Pierrel group and Transcoject GmbH.



Increasing Applications in Medical Therapeutics to Boost Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market



Growing awareness about the benefits of utilization of pharmaceutical cartridges in the packaging sector is likely to open up new growth opportunities in the global pharmaceutical cartridges market. Some of these benefits are low residual volume of drugs, break-resistance packaging, and safe, correct, and timely delivery of drugs. These benefits are likely to support growth of the global pharmaceutical cartridges market in the years to come. In addition to that, increased prevalence of several chronic diseases, such as oral conditions, diabetes, and arthritis are anticipated to drive the demand for pharmaceutical cartridges. Long-term storage of drugs is likely to emerge as another growth factor for the market in the forthcoming years.



Surging cases of chronic conditions like arthritis and diabetes are anticipated to bolster growth of the global pharmaceutical cartridges market in the near future. In addition, benefits of these cartridges over the traditional ones are anticipated to drive the demand for these cartridges in the forthcoming years. The pharmaceutical cartridges are resistant to damage and have chemical durability, which is likely to work in favor of the market.



Demand for Long-term Storage of Pharmaceutical Drugs to Foster Market Growth



The ability of offer long-term storage option sans any alteration in the chemical formulation of drugs are anticipated to trigger growth of the global pharmaceutical cartridges market in the near future. Besides, the risk of damage is considerably damage, which ensures smoother operation and hassle-free delivery and transport of drugs. Many leading companies have made considerable investment in the development of advanced pharmaceutical cartridges, which is likely to accentuate demand for pharmaceutical cartridges in the forthcoming years.



Glass has increasingly become a material of choice for the suppliers and manufacturers of pharmaceutical injectables in this market. These manufacturers have been keen on widening the scope of their system of drug delivery in an effort to widen their reach. Adoption of new technologies along with innovations is likely to foster growth of the global pharmaceutical cartridges market in the near future.



