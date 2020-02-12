Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2026 : Know About Emerging Growth with Top Players Like ROPACK INC, Reelvision, PCI Pharma Services

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.47% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs and technological advancement in packaging are the factor for the growth of this market.



Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market By Product (Flexible Packaging, Plastic Containers, Glass Containers, Caps/Closures), Drug Type (Autacoids & Related Drugs, Cardiovascular Medicines, Contraceptives, Cancer Therapies, Hormone Replacement, Others), Drug Form (Oral, Injectable), Packaging (Plastic bottles, Blister packs, Pouches, Parenteral containers, Pre- Filled Syringes), Industry (Small Molecule, Biopharmaceutical, Vaccine), Type (Sterile, Non- Sterile), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market



Pharmaceutical contract packaging relates to outsourcing to third party suppliers of packaging operations. In this the pharma companies seeks services from the other companies for the packaging of their drugs. This helps them to save time and expenses. Some of the common types of these packaging are plastic containers, glass containers, flexible packaging, caps, closures and others. They can used for the packaging of different drugs



Top Key Players:



Berlin Packaging, CCL Industries, Co-Pak, Signode India, ROPACK INC, Reelvision, PCI Pharma Services, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Unicep, Sharp, Reed-Lane, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Southwest Packaging., Catalent, Inc, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Daito Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., NIPRO, Cradel Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG and others.



Market Drivers:



o Increasing demand for sustainable packaging will drive the market growth

o Growing number of new medicines in the market will also accelerate the demand for this market

o Rising geriatric population will also enhance the market growth

o Strict protocols associated with the packaging will also drive the market growth



Market Restraints:



o Restricted information sharing with contract packagers will hinder the market growth

o Risk associated with the poor quality of the product will also restrain the growth of this market



Key Developments in the Market:



o In July 2019, Probiotec announced the acquisition of ABS. Following the takeover of South Pack Laboratories (SPL) in 2017, the company is planning to increase their footprint in the pharmaceutical industry and assumed that the combination of the important strength of Probiotec in contract manufacturing will be beneficial for all the company



o In March 2018, PCI Pharma announced the acquisition of Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals. This acquisition is done so that PCI can provide outsourcing services to their customers. This acquisition will help company support their customer throughout the drug development lifecycle



Market Segmentations:



Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product

o Drug Type

o Drug Form

o Packaging

o Industry

o Type

o Geography



Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

o Flexible Packaging

o Plastic Containers

o Glass Containers

o Caps/Closures



By Drug Type

o Autacoids & Related Drugs

o Cardiovascular Medicines

o Contraceptives

o Cancer Therapies

o Hormone Replacement

o Others



By Drug Form

o Oral

o Injectable



By Packaging

o Plastic Bottles

o Blister Packs

o Pouches

o Parenteral Containers

o Pre- Filled Syringes



By Industry

o Small Molecule

o Biopharmaceutical

o Vaccine



By Type

o Sterile

o Non- Sterile



By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico



Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market



Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical contract packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



