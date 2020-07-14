Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025 - ABB , Comau, Denso Wave

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market to reach $492.2 million by 2025 in terms of hardware and $1,329.8 million in terms of robotic system (hardware, software & service), growing by over 10% annually over 2019-2025. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the same period, advancing to 13.48 thousand units in 2025.



Highlighted with 43 tables and 90 figures, this 216-page report "Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Region" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)



Major Key Players of the Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market are:

ABB, Comau S.p., Denso Wave Inc., Epson Robotics, Fanuc Corp., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., KUKA (Midea Group), Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Corporation, Pari Robotics, RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Staubli International AG, ST Robotics, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Yamaha Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of End-user, Application, Product Type, and Region.



Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry



Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Dispensing

Palletizing

Packing & Packaging

Pick and Place

Others



Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Articulated robots

Cartesian robots

SCARA robots

Other Robots



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market Size

2.2 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Revenue by Product

4.3 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



