"Pharmaceutical Diversification Trends 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Pharmaceutical Diversification Trends 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Pharmaceutical companies are facing unprecedented pressures including revenue loss due to the patent cliff and growing healthcare cost containment measures introduced in most developed markets. As a result, they have been forced to reassess their strategies, with diversification beyond branded small molecule products and branded pharmaceuticals in general representing an obvious route.
Scope
- Analysis of the historical merger, acquisition and divestment trends of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.
- Insight into the main diversification strategies employed by pharma, as well as analysis of the top 10 sectors pharma is diversifying into.
- Case study analysis comparing and contrasting the diversification strategies of the top 10 pharma companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The branded prescription pharma sector is the most profitable healthcare sector. Provided that profit margins associated with innovative drug development remain high, pharma companies that have been successful in replenishing their pipelines with new drugs that lead to successful launches can do no better than to stick with what they do best.
While the innovation-driven diversification results in greater profitability, companies facing an imminent revenue drop due to weak launch portfolios are turning towards de-risking diversification, which enables them to close the revenue gap by entering low risk sectors such as consumer health and generics.
Divestment deals have been dominated by pharma's strategy to strip out manufacturing in order to become more focused on R&D and marketing, as well as to cut costs, while divestments in other non-pharma sectors have largely involved the sale of certain assets rather than the divestment of an entire unit or exit from a particular sector altogether.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key drivers and resistors driving pharma companies towards becoming increasingly diversified?
- Which healthcare sectors offer the greatest synergies?
- What are the benefits and draw backs of innovation-driven diversification and de-risking diversification?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2012
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - February 2012
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - March 2012
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for June 2012 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for May 2012 in Pharmaceuticals
- Global Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Business Indicators in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence