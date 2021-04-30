New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Size – USD 1.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increased investments in R&D for the introduction of innovative drugs



The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pharmaceutical drug delivery is the introduction of drugs into the body through various administration routes with its own merits and demerits. The effectiveness of a drug may substantially be influenced by way of its delivery. The development of various kinds of drug delivery systems (DDSs) has enabled improved control of toxicity, immunogenicity, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, and drug effectiveness.



Growing prevalence of target conditions such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and infectious diseases, among others, is a significant factor driving market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on society in the US and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of further incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidities is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the US. The growing prevalence of cancer would lead to increasing demand for chemotherapy, thereby boosting the market demand.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3406



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novartis AG, Antares Pharma Inc., Pfizers Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Amgen, among others.



Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Various kinds of health complications occur due to weaker immunity, reduced cellular regeneration, and a decrease in movement as compared to younger people. It has been projected that by the year 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which expected to increase fivefold since 1950.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the pharmaceutical drug delivery industry. There is a growing urgency to improve the care of affected people, as well as healthy individuals, by enhancing their immune strength by medication through various delivery modes. Further, a wide range of drugs and vaccinations are in the trial phase, and many more are being developed by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes to curb the spread of the virus, as well as cure the patients. All these factors are playing in a significant role in boost the growth of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By route of administration, oral pharmaceutical drug delivery held the largest market share in 2019 and is the most favored drug administration route attributed to its ease-of-use, cost-effectiveness, non-invasiveness, and its ability to be easily absorbed by the GI tract.



By application, cardiovascular diseases held a significant market share in 2019. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the foremost reason of mortality across the globe, accounting for around 17.9 million deaths annually. This disease comprises cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and rheumatic heart disease, among others, and is more prevalent in the elderly population.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, and better reimbursement scenario.



In February 2020, BD made an announcement about the accomplishment of its BD Libertas Wearable Injector (a drug delivery system employing subcutaneous route of administration) on a human clinical trial of 50-subject.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3406



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market on the basis of route of administration, application, end-user, and region:



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Oral

Injectable

Pulmonary

Topical

Nasal

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3406



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases



4.2.2.2. Growing awareness about pharmaceutical drug delivery



4.2.2.3. Increased investments in R&D for introduction of innovative drugs



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Rise in number of drug recalls



4.2.3.2. Risk associated with needle-stick injuries



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued………..



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/3406



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.