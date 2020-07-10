Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that include North America, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and important players such as GE Healthcare, Bosch (Germany), Sartorius (Germany), Shimadzu etc.



Summary

Market Overview:

Pharmaceuticals equipment's including API equipment, preparation machinery, medicinal crushing machine, herbal medicine processing machinery, pharmaceutical water equipment, pharmaceutical packaging machinery, drug testing equipment and others. Developing need for flexible and integrated pharmaceutical equipment and high adoption of automated equipment's will help to boost global pharmaceutical equipment market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Siemens (Germany) , GE Healthcare , Bosch (Germany) , Sartorius (Germany) , Shimadzu (Japan) , Shinwa (Japan) , ACG (India) , Tofflon (China) and Bausch+Stroebel (Germany).



Market Trend

Developing Need for Flexible and Integrated Pharmaceutical Equipment

High Adoption of Automated Equipment's



Market Drivers

High Development in the Generic as well as Biopharmaceutical Markets

Emerging Contract Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products



Challenges

Strict Government Regulations



Opportunities

Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Nations

Growing Pharma Research and Development Investment



Major Market Developments:

On 1st June 2018, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH has acquired MAIER packaging GmbH. MAIER packaging GmbH will be a fully owned subsidiary of OPTIMA.

On 20th September 2018, Bosch has launched new horizontal flow wrapping machine Sigpack HML from Bosch Packaging Technology which offers products such as blow-fill-seal vial cards, blisters and various medical technology products containing pens and inhalers to be reliably hermetically packaged.



Target Audience:

Pharmaceuticals Equipment Manufactures , Pharmaceuticals Equipment Suppliers/ Distributors , Pharmaceuticals Equipment Industry Association , Pharmaceuticals Industry , Government Regulatory Bodies , Private Research Firm , Government Research Firm and Others



The following are the major objectives of the study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Pharmaceutical Equipment market on the basis of product [API Equipment , Preparation Machinery , Medicinal Crushing Machine , Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery , Pharmaceutical Water Equipment , Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery , Drug Testing Equipment and Others] , application [], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Pharmaceutical Equipment market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Pharmaceutical Equipment industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Pharmaceutical Equipment market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Pharmaceutical Equipment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pharmaceutical Equipment market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pharmaceutical Equipment Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3:



....Continued



