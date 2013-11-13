Pharmaceutical Excipients Market (By Products and by Functionality) Poised $7,356.2 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market [By Products (Carbohydrates, Oleochemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sugar, Calcium carbonate), By Functionality (Fillers, Binders, Lubricants, Preservatives)] Global Forecast to 2018 " analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Browse 112 market data tables with 48 figures spread through 315 pages and in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market"

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The global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is segmented by product, functionality, geography, and country. It also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities of this market and its sub-markets. The market is valued at $5.7 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2013 to 2018.



The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market has experienced extensive growth in the past few years, mainly attributed to the various advancements in the pharmaceutical industry related to drug delivery technologies. The increasing use of generics and the emergence of new excipients are factors that further propel the growth of this market. However, the increasing cost of raw materials, stringent regulatory requirements and quality specifications, and the increasingly competitive environment are factors that inhibit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



North America is a major market for global Pharmaceutical Excipients with around 33-34% share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Increasing growth in investments in drug development and continuous efforts of pharmaceutical companies to offer superior-quality products are factors that have led to the large market shares of the North American and European Pharmaceutical Excipients Markets.



The major players in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market include BASF (Germany), Ashland, Inc. (U.S.), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), FMC (U.S.), Roquette (France), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), JRS Pharma (Germany), Associated British Foods (U.K.), and Croda International Plc. (U.K.).



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