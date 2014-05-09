Pharmaceutical Excipients Market (Carbohydrates, Oleochemicals, Petrochemicals, Microcrystalline, Calcium Carbonate) Worth $7,356.2 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Excipients play a significant role in drug formulation processes. They carry out an extensive range of functions to offer desired properties for the finished drug formulation. Also, they offer more effective and safer finished products for patients. Currently, there are more than 1,200 pharmaceutical excipients available in the market with various functionalities such as fillers and diluents, binders, coating agents, disintegrants, flavors, colorants, lubricants and glidants, solvents, preservatives, sweeteners, and antiadherents. In addition, there are functional excipients that modulate drug release from dosage forms. For the past few years, the pharmaceutical excipients market has witnessed a stable growth rate.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $7.35 billion by 2018



Browse 112 market data tables with 48 figures spread through 315 pages and in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market".



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The global market is segmented by product, functionality, and geography. By product, the pharmaceutical excipients market is broadly classified into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and others. The organic chemicals market is further segmented as carbohydrates, proteins, oleochemicals and petrochemicals, and other organic chemicals. The inorganic chemicals market covers calcium products, halites, metal oxides, and other inorganic materials. The other products mainly include the USP water for pharmaceutical use.



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North America contributes the largest share to the global market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Developed geographies like North America and Europe are likely to grow at lower CAGRs as compared to the Asian market. The shift of focus of the pharmaceutical industries towards Asia and the high import of generics from emerging markets are hindering the growth of these geographies.



China, India, and Japan are likely to drive the growth of the Asian market. A majority of the growth in these markets is driven by increase in outsourcing to these locations mainly due to low-labor costs. These are also some of the most lucrative markets for manufacturing of generic drugs for the global market.



The major players in this market include Ashland, Inc. (U.S.), BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Roquette (France), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Evonik (Germany), ABF (U.K.), ADM (U.S.), Lubrizol (U.S.), and Croda (U.K.). Some of the players that have strong market shares in particular segments are JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Fonterra (Germany), Meggle (Germany), Colorcon (U.S.), Aventor (U.S.), Cargill (U.S.), and Budenheim (Germany).



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