Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals (Carbohydrates [Sugar (Dextrose)], Inorganic Chemicals), Functionality (Fillers, Diluents, Coating, Disintegrants), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2026 from USD 7.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market"



220 – Tables

51 – Figures

303 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=956



The overall growth of the market is largely driven by the growing pharmaceuticals market, advancements in functional excipients, and the growing generics market. The rapidly growing biopharmaceuticals sector will also influence market growth for pharmaceutical excipients. However, the increasing regulatory stringency regarding the approval of drugs and excipients along with the cost and time-intensive drug development process are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The organic excipients segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the products, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic and inorganic chemicals. Organic chemicals segment held significant share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the use of these chemicals in a majority of pharmaceutical formulations. Moreover, rising global demand for pharmaceuticals has fueled the growth of drug production, thereby, positively influencing the segmental growth.



The oral formulations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market



Based on formulation, the market is segmented into oral, topical, parenteral, and other formulations. In 2021, the oral formulations segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly because oral formulations are the most common drug delivery route.



The fillers & diluents segment is expected to have substantial market size during the forecast period.



Based on functionality, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers & diluents, binders, suspending & viscosity agents, flavoring agents & sweeteners, coating agents, colorants, disintegrants, lubricants & glidants, preservatives, emulsifying agents, and other functionalities. The fillers & diluents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increased use of fillers and diluents in solid oral drug development and production.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=956



The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing and most dynamic pharmaceutical excipients market globally, poised to be the most attractive regional market due to its large base of generic drug manufacturers. Several factors, such as the growing Asian scientific base (due to the establishment of R&D centers and manufacturing facilities by major players in recent years); growth in the Asian pharmaceutical markets and pharmaceutica manufacturing capabilities; and the large patient pool are contributing to the growth of the market in the APAC.



The prominent players in this pharmaceutical excipients market are DuPont (US), Colorcon Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Freres (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Air Liquide S.A. (France), and Merck KGaA (Germany).