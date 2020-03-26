Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The global pharmaceutical filtration market size is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline, 2020-2026 .The global market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application, scale of operation, and region. On the basis of product, the market for pharmaceutical filtration is segmented into membrane filters, prefilters and depth media filters, cartridge & capsule filters, single-use systems, filter holders, filtration accessories, and other products. In 2016, the membrane filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the membrane filters segment is the ease of installation in large and small manufacturing facilities owing to the availability of a variety of pore and surface types.



The global pharmaceutical filtration market was valued at $5,388 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,766 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2026.



Biopharmaceuticals are one of the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceutical industry; filtration finds widespread application in the biopharmaceuticals industry. The growing share can be attributed to the increased usage of cell therapy, gene therapy, and recombinant therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases and disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and malignancy. According to the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, biotech products accounted for 71% of the revenue generated by the top 10 products in 2012. Furthermore, the looming patent cliff and effective treatment offered by biologics is compelling most pharmaceutical companies to develop new biologics. This is leading to further adoption of filtration methods for manufacturing of biologics resulting in growth of the market.



Segment by Key players:

- GE Healthcare

- Merck KGaA

- Pall Corporation

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A



Segment by Type:



Membrane Filters

- Coated Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters

- MCE Membrane Filters

- Nylon Membrane Filters

- PTFE Membrane Filters

- PVDF Membrane Filters

- Other Membrane Filters



Prefilters & Depth Media Filters

- Glass Fiber Filters

- PTFE Fiber Filters



Cartridge & Capsule Filters

- Filter Holders

- Filtration Accessories

- Single-use Systems

- Other Products



Segment by Application:

- Final Product Processing

- Raw Material Filtration

- Air Purification

- Cell Separation

- Water Purification



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Forecast

4.5.1. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



