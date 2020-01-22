Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The report includes pharmaceutical glass ampoules analysis based on various forms and capacities for storing liquid medicines. TMR analyzed that the market share of open funnel glass ampoules is high as compared to other glass ampoules. Additionally, TMR estimated that the demand for glass ampoules of up to 2ml is expected to increase significantly during 2019-2027. Pharmaceutical glass ampoules are traditional primary packaging solutions for storage and drugs packaging. This form of packaging ensures single use of drugs for maintaining safety and hygiene of consumers.



Increasing awareness about hygiene and health concerns is propelling the demand for pharmaceutical glass ampoules. Europe is the leading market for glass ampoules, followed by North America. However, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.



The pharmaceutical glass ampoules market is witnessing significant growth, as the inorganic nature of glass makes it highly resistant to chemicals and reactive substances. Glass ampoules play an imperative role in protecting the integrity of the drug and prevent it from contamination. Furthermore, as glass ampoules are available in a range of shapes and sizes, their applications continue to expand. At present, several players operating in the glass pharmaceutical glass ampoules market are manufacturing customized glass ampoules to cater to the swelling demand from various end-use industries.



In terms of product, straight stem and open funnel glass ampoules are expected to witness an increase in demand during the forecast period. With just over 10,098 million units sold worldwide, the straight stem product segment accounted for a share of ~33% of the pharmaceutical glass ampoule market in 2018, in terms of volume. This segment is projected to account for a share of ~36% of the pharmaceutical glass ampoule market in 2027, as manufacturers are deploying advanced technologies and cutting-edge manufacturing processes to enhance their production capacities and improve product quality. For instance, several companies operating in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market are increasing their manufacturing capabilities by launching high-speed filling lines to improve the functionalities of glass ampoules. Several other participants in the current pharmaceutical glass ampoule market are developing glass ampoules with highly stable dimensional qualities by leveraging the progress in the new filling line technology.



Pharmaceutical glass ampoules have witnessed an increase in demand from the cosmetic industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific. Glass ampoules have gained significant popularity among cosmeceutical users in various countries, including South Korea and China. Additionally, as per the current observable trends, more number of cosmetic brands are inclined toward packaging their serums and products in glass ampoules. The shift from using conventional glass bottles to glass ampoules has been primarily triggered by the exceptional capabilities of glass ampoules to retain the potency of these liquids.