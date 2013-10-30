Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Pharmaceutical Industry In China Q3 2013 - Cutting-Edge Analysis Of Multinational And Chinese Pharma Companies, Industry Trends, Environment, Regulation, Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges



This report tackles not only global pharmaceutical company interest in China but also home grown companies and their battle for position. The business environment in which they compete is analysed as are key drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities.



The Chinese Pharmaceutical market is currently the third greatest pharma market globally, after the US and Japan, and in 2011 was worth $x. It is forecast to increase dramatically to $x by 2015 and increase its dominance as a leading player in Asia. As the current third market leader it is predicted that the Chinese pharma market will be the main competitor of the US by 2020.



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This report describes the current therapeutics that are propelling the biopharmaceutical market in China. It examines the current economic climate and how China compares to other emerging markets and also evolved markets such as the US and Europe. Current developments relating to patent expirations, government funding, and regulations are discussed. The emerging trends that appear in key sub-markets such as generics, oncology, diabetes and vaccines are elucidated and analysed.



This study reveals market figures of the overall Chinese pharmaceutical market and sub-markets. Forecast projections and future growth rates are provided to give the reader a forthcoming perspective of this growing industry. The study also provides a comprehensive financial and product review of key players in the biopharmaceutical industry in China. Strategic drivers and restraints of this market are revealed and market opportunities and challenges are identified.



In summary, the Chinese biopharmaceutical market has huge opportunities for growth. This industry will significantly affect the international healthcare market and has enormous potential for investment.



Pharmaceutical Industry China Q3 2013 – Cutting-Edge Analysis of Multinational and Chinese Biopharma Companies, Industry Trends, Environment, Regulation, Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges” provides you with a detailed investigation of the market size, segmentation, key players, SWOT analysis, influential Government policies, and business and economic environments. The report is supported by over 196 tables & figures within 145 pages. The Chinese biopharmaceutical market is presented as follows:



- By Company (e.g., AMOYTOP BIOTECH, BEIJING CONTINENT PHARMACEUTICALS, FUSOGEN, SHANGHAI HUAGUAN BIOCHIP, SIBIONO GENETECH, ABBOTT, ROCHE, PFIZER, GSK, NOVARTIS)

- By Therapeutic Area (e.g., Anti-infective, Cancer, Diabetes, Dementia, Depression)



A wealth of financial information is provided including:



- Company financials, sales & revenue figures – historical to Q2-2013

- China GDP, economic growth, export (bulk drug, formulations) figures

- Indian health expenditure as a function of GDP

- Growth change figures of emerging and developing countries (India, Russia, China, Brazil)

- Economic growth figures of advanced economies (USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada)

- Projected figures of strategic emerging industry GDP percentage contribution



SWOT, Economic and Business Environment specifics include:



- Key strengths, weaknesses and threats influencing leading player position within the market

- Top Five Contract Pharmaceutical Export Markets of China

- Major players within China’s leading therapeutic markets (e.g., cancer, allergy, liver disease)

- Multinational penetration into the Chinese Pharma Market

- Comprehensive product portfolios, R&D activity and pipeline therapeutics

- M&A activity and future strategies of top Chinese pharmacos

- Economic indicators, trade policy, merchandise and commercial trade statistics

- Gross Domestic Product of China, historic and projection analysis

- Chinese economic outlook in comparison to advanced economies

- Three Tier ‘Pharmerging’ Markets with Potential for Significant Growth

- Prescription drug sales distribution channels in China

- Major biogeneric products in China



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This report highlights a number of significant Chinese and multinational pharmacos and gives details of their operations, products, financials and business strategy.



- Amoytop Biotech

- Active Pharmaceutical Products

- Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals

- FusoGen Pharmaceuticals

- Shanghai Huaguan Biochip

- SiBiono GeneTech

- Abbott

- AstraZeneca

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Eli Lilly

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Johnson & Johnson Medical

- Merck

- Novartis

- Pfizer

- Roche



Forecast projections and future growth rates are provided to give you a forthcoming perspective of this growing industry. Current developments relating to patent expirations, government funding, and regulations are discussed. The emerging trends that appear in key sub-markets such as generics, oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes and vaccines are elucidated and analysed.



What you will gain:



- An in-depth understanding of the Chinese biopharmaceutical market and it’s environment

- Current market facts, figures and product lines of key players in the industry

- An insight into how generic therapeutics will propagate the Chinese biopharmaceutical market

- Knowledge of how the Chinese pharma market will integrate into the global healthcare market

- Information on key regulatory and government policies

- Data on levels of private and publically funded biopharma studies in China

- Strategies on how to adapt and restructure current business models to this industry



This report tackles key concerns to the Chinese biopharmaceutical market such as:



- Lack of regulatory policy and legislation

- Reimbursement schemes and payers concerns

- Funding and government sponsorship issues

- International scepticism of Chinese safety and efficacy therapeutic profiles



This report will tell you if the companies mentioned are:



- Strong, competitive players

- Pooling their resources for specific growth and therapeutic areas

- Investing strategically in R&D

- Have a history of strategic M&A activity



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This report will tell you if the companies mentioned are:

- Strong, competitive players

- Pooling their resources for specific growth and therapeutic areas

- Investing strategically in R&D

- Have a history of strategic M&A activity



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