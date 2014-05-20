Pharmaceutical Market: Cameroon-Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Cameroon Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report



Cameroon will continue to be one of the least attractive countries in the Middle East and Africa region considering that healthcare provision is not one of the government's key focuses. Consequently, poor healthcare services coupled with other risks such as rampant corruption, approval delays and low percapita healthcare and pharmaceutical expenditure meant little growth opportunities for pharmaceutical investors.



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Headline Expenditure Projections



Pharmaceuticals: XAF134.37bn (US$260mn) in 2012 to XAF144.07bn (US$270mn) in 2013; +7.2% in local currency terms and +5.5% in US dollar terms.

Healthcare: XAF698.97bn (US$1.35bn) in 2012 to XAF745.18bn (US$1.42bn) in 2013; +6.6% in local currency terms and 4.9% in US dollar terms.



Risk/Reward Ratings:



Cameroon's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor re-weighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. Cameroon has a RRR score of 31.5 out of 100, making it the 27th most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Middle East and Africa.



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Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape section provides comparative company analyses and rankings by US$ sales and % share of total sales - for the total pharmaceutical sector, as well as the OTC, generics, and distribution sub-sectors.



Table of Contents



BMI Industry View7

SWOT9

Political9

Economic10

Business Environment11

Industry Forecast12

Pharmaceutical Market Forecast12



Table: Pharmaceutical Sales Indicators, 2009-201713



Key Growth Factors - Healthcare14



Table: Healthcare Expenditure Indicators, 2009-201717

Table: Healthcare Governmental Indicators, 2009-201718

Table: Healthcare Private Indicators, 2009-201718



Economic Outlook18

Industry Risk Reward Ratings22



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Table: MEA Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare Risk/Reward Ratings, Q21322



Rewards23

Risks23

Market Overview25

Regulatory Development27

Regulatory Regime27

Competitive Landscape28

Industry And Company Developments28

Demographic Forecast30

Cameroon30



Table: Cameroon\'s Population By Age Group, 1990-2020 (\'000)31

Table: Cameroon\'s Population By Age Group, 1990-2020 (% of total)31

Table: Cameroon\'s Key Population Ratios, 1990-202032

Table: Cameroon\'s Rural And Urban Population, 1990-202033



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