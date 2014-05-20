Pharmaceutical Market: Cameroon-Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database:Pharmaceutical Market: Cameroon
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Cameroon Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report
Cameroon will continue to be one of the least attractive countries in the Middle East and Africa region considering that healthcare provision is not one of the government's key focuses. Consequently, poor healthcare services coupled with other risks such as rampant corruption, approval delays and low percapita healthcare and pharmaceutical expenditure meant little growth opportunities for pharmaceutical investors.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Pharmaceuticals: XAF134.37bn (US$260mn) in 2012 to XAF144.07bn (US$270mn) in 2013; +7.2% in local currency terms and +5.5% in US dollar terms.
Healthcare: XAF698.97bn (US$1.35bn) in 2012 to XAF745.18bn (US$1.42bn) in 2013; +6.6% in local currency terms and 4.9% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Ratings:
Cameroon's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor re-weighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. Cameroon has a RRR score of 31.5 out of 100, making it the 27th most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Middle East and Africa.
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Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section provides comparative company analyses and rankings by US$ sales and % share of total sales - for the total pharmaceutical sector, as well as the OTC, generics, and distribution sub-sectors.
Table of Contents
BMI Industry View7
SWOT9
Political9
Economic10
Business Environment11
Industry Forecast12
Pharmaceutical Market Forecast12
Table: Pharmaceutical Sales Indicators, 2009-201713
Key Growth Factors - Healthcare14
Table: Healthcare Expenditure Indicators, 2009-201717
Table: Healthcare Governmental Indicators, 2009-201718
Table: Healthcare Private Indicators, 2009-201718
Economic Outlook18
Industry Risk Reward Ratings22
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Table: MEA Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare Risk/Reward Ratings, Q21322
Rewards23
Risks23
Market Overview25
Regulatory Development27
Regulatory Regime27
Competitive Landscape28
Industry And Company Developments28
Demographic Forecast30
Cameroon30
Table: Cameroon\'s Population By Age Group, 1990-2020 (\'000)31
Table: Cameroon\'s Population By Age Group, 1990-2020 (% of total)31
Table: Cameroon\'s Key Population Ratios, 1990-202032
Table: Cameroon\'s Rural And Urban Population, 1990-202033
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