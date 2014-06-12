Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Application (Cell Separation, Protein Purification, Sterilization) Worth $7,960.3 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The global membrane filtration market for pharmaceutical is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. The technology segments included in the report are microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange; the application segments are cell separation, protein purification, sterilization, virus removal, and water management; while the geographic segments are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



The membrane filtration market for pharmaceutical is expected to witness a high growth in the forecast period. Membrane filtration is a widely used separation technique in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and its adoption rate in Europe and North America is very high. Additionally, growth in the pharmaceutical industry is the most important growth driver for the market. Moreover, its increasing adoption in the Asia-Pacific segment and the increasing demand for single use technology will further drive this market.



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Europe is the largest market for medical automation, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. However, the North American and RoW markets are expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years.



The market is the most widely used technology for protein purification in the pharmaceutical industry. Other important applications of this technology in the pharmaceutical industry are cell separation and water treatment. Microfiltration and ultrafiltration are the most widely used filtration technologies in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2013, Europe was the largest market. However, the North American market is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period between 2013 and 2018 and is expected to be as large as that of Europe by 2018.



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The major players in the membrane filtration market for pharmaceutical are Merck Millipore (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France). Other important players in this market are 3M (U.S.) Alfa Laval (Sweden), GE (U.S.), GEA Group (Germany), Graver Technologies (U.S.), Koch Membrane Systems (U.S.), MECO (U.S.), Novasep (France), and Spectrum Laboratories (U.S.).



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