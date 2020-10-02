Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2020 - 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Pharmaceutical Packaging market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Menasha Packaging, CWS Packaging, CCL Industries, Tiancheng, Becton Dickinson, Southern Packaging Group, Datwyler Packaging, West Pharmaceutical Services, Catalent, Rexam, Intrapa, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass, Owens-Illinois, Sanner, Gerresheimer, CSP, Zhongjin Matai, Amcor, AptarGroup, Oliver-Tolas, Clondalkin Group, Nosco, Bemis Healthcare, American Health Packaging, Barger, MeadWestvaco(WestRock), Huatai, Alexander, Klockner Pentaplast Group



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glass

Paper and Paperboard

Plastics



Market segment by Application, split into

Blister Packaging

Parenteral Containers

Plastic Bottles



Key Market Trends



Glass Packaging Hold Significant Market Share



Glass packaging is one of the main packaging materials used by the pharmaceutical industry because it limits the alkalinity and hydrolytic resistance of the glass container. In the market of pharmaceutical packaging, glass bottles are expected to occupy a significant portion of the volume, driven by an increase in the number of applications in both solid and liquid oral medication, as a container provides convenience, safety, and security.



glass containers offer high transparency, which allows easy inspection of the contents, and allows protection for a relatively airtight and moisture and chemical resistance to most of the drug product. In addition, the pharmacy and the demand for container glass is majorly from densely populated economies, such as India and China. growing pharmaceutical production in these countries is further increasing demand.



Additionally, the increased demand for injectable drugs significantly promotes the growth of glass bottles in the pharmaceutical sector. The strong demand for oncology and other high potency drugs (such as antibody conjugates, steroids, and IV fluids that require rapid onset of action) is expected to be the main growth drivers.



The increasing number of people who have diabetes significantly supports the growth of glass bottles for injecting drugs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 422 million people suffer from diabetes worldwide. The growth of this number increasing demand for penicillin, which, thereby, contribute to market growth.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Latest Industry Developments:



Mar 2019 - West Pharmaceuticals opened New Digital Technology Center in Bengaluru, India. This Digital Technology Center will allow West Pharmaceutical team to create compelling digital experiences for their global customer base, source talent from India's fast-growing technology industry, and bring forward the latest digital advancements to create insights and value for their customers and team members for ultimately delivering better business results.



April 2019 - SCHOTT invested BRL 50 million in its pharmaceutical tubing production in Rio de Janeiro, as part of its global growth strategy. As the demand in pharmaceutical industries increases, SCHOTT is contributing to manufacture 100% inspection of glass tubing to detect possible defects.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



