Pharmaceutical packaging refers to safe and durable packaging of medicinal drugs. This packaging type comprises drug-compatible materials that protect the enclosed product against external weather conditions like rust and moisture and ensure its identification and secure transportation.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Packaging is an integral component of the pharmaceutical industry that spans across its entire value chain, starting from drug production and storage to transportation, distribution, and eventual consumer use. Plastics & polymers, glass, paper & paperboards, and aluminum foil are among the most commonly used packaging materials for pharmaceutical products. Moreover, bottles, caps & closures, pre-filled syringes, pouches & strip packs, vials, cartridges, etc. are common examples of pharmaceutical packaging.
Market Drivers
The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow at a substantial pace over the forecast period. Primary factors responsible for the market growth include the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for sturdier and more durable drug packaging, and escalating demand for technologically advanced packaging solutions for medicinal products like self-administered drug inhalers and autoinjectors. The rising adoption of nanotechnology-integrated drug packaging solutions, growing demand for recyclable pharmaceutical packaging, the increasing number of cold chain service providers, and strict packaging norms imposed by governments worldwide are the other crucial aspects of the global market growth.
Regional Outlook
The North American pharmaceutical packaging market stands out as the leading regional market, accounting for the highest market value. The presence of several pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson in the region, coupled with increasing investments in the drug packaging sector, bolsters market growth in the region.
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Leading Participants
- Amcor plc
- Gerresheimer AG
- AptarGroup Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Schott AG
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- WestRock Company
- International Paper Company
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Segmentation
By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Plastics & Polymers
- Paper & Paperboard, Glass
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Primary packaging
- Secondary packaging
- Tertiary packaging
Regional Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:
The global Pharmaceutical Packaging market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.
