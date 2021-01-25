New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Packaging is an integral component of the pharmaceutical industry that spans across its entire value chain, starting from drug production and storage to transportation, distribution, and eventual consumer use. Plastics & polymers, glass, paper & paperboards, and aluminum foil are among the most commonly used packaging materials for pharmaceutical products. Moreover, bottles, caps & closures, pre-filled syringes, pouches & strip packs, vials, cartridges, etc. are common examples of pharmaceutical packaging.



Market Drivers

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow at a substantial pace over the forecast period. Primary factors responsible for the market growth include the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for sturdier and more durable drug packaging, and escalating demand for technologically advanced packaging solutions for medicinal products like self-administered drug inhalers and autoinjectors. The rising adoption of nanotechnology-integrated drug packaging solutions, growing demand for recyclable pharmaceutical packaging, the increasing number of cold chain service providers, and strict packaging norms imposed by governments worldwide are the other crucial aspects of the global market growth.



Get Free Sample Copy With Toc Of The Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/947



Regional Outlook

The North American pharmaceutical packaging market stands out as the leading regional market, accounting for the highest market value. The presence of several pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson in the region, coupled with increasing investments in the drug packaging sector, bolsters market growth in the region.



Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Leading Participants

- Amcor plc

- Gerresheimer AG

- AptarGroup Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Schott AG

- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

- Berry Global Inc.

- WestRock Company

- International Paper Company



Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Plastics & Polymers

- Paper & Paperboard, Glass



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Primary packaging

- Secondary packaging

- Tertiary packaging



Regional Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:

The global Pharmaceutical Packaging market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



To Read More About The Report, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-pharmaceutical-packaging-market



Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Pharmaceutical Packaging market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging market size

2.2 Latest Pharmaceutical Packaging market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging market key players

3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Pharmaceutical Packaging market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/947



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



Read More Reports:



Salicylic Acid Market Growth



Surface Disinfectant Market Revenue



Telemedicine Market Drivers



Ceramic Wall Tiles Market Size



Green Roof Market Share



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com