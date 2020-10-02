Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Pharmaceutical Packaging investments from 2020 to 2026.



The pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 73.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 118.01 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.24%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Top Key Players in the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Becton Dickinson, Amcor, Gerresheimer, Schott, AptarGroup, Capsugel, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. and Other.



Company Development:



In March 2019, Schott developed Everic vials for packaging of small volumes of sensitive drugs. This product offers quality fill and finish and is highly suitable for high potent drugs such as biologics.



In March 2019 - West Pharmaceuticals opens New Digital Technology Center in Bengaluru, India. This Digital Technology Center will allow West Pharmaceutical team to create compelling digital experiences for their global customer base, source talent from India's fast-growing technology industry and bring forward the latest digital advancements to create insights and value for their customers and team members for ultimately delivering better business results.



In October 2018, Aptar Pharma launched a new product, PureHale, at CPhI Worldwide, in Madrid, Spain. This product is specially designed by using Aptar's Bag-on-valve technology for upper respiratory care. This helped the company expand its product portfolio in the bags segment.



Market Scope:



Pharmaceutical packaging is the packages and the packaging processes for the pharmaceutical process where several raw materials, such as glass, plastic resins, etc, find application in the production of pharmaceutical packaging. Due to advanced and diverse drug-producing industries, the global demand will come from the developed economies. Based on drug delivery, the oral segment may lead the pharmaceutical packaging market in future. Oral drug delivery mode is widely used to administer drugs through mouth, which proves to be an easy and efficient method of drug administration.



This report segments the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market on the basis of Types are:



Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is segmented into:



Blister Packaging

Parenteral Containers

Plastic Bottles

Pouches

Others



Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The key regions covered in the Pharmaceutical Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



Finally, the Pharmaceutical Packaging market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Pharmaceutical Packaging market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



