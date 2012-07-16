Fast Market Research recommends "Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in China - Series of Mandated Price Cuts Not Effective in Stemming Healthcare Expenditures" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in China - Series of Mandated Price Cuts Not Effective in Stemming Healthcare Expenditures". The report provides a comprehensive overview of the healthcare system, and pricing and reimbursement process in China with key data, information and analysis of pricing and reimbursement steps. The report closely scrutinizes major changes in the pharmaceuticals-related pricing and reimbursement scene in China, due to the implementation of the 2009 Healthcare Reform.
Pricing and reimbursement is of paramount importance in China because of the rapidly rising expenditure on drugs. These issues become more acute because of the large population in China, and its associated effects on expenditure on drugs. Although the rapidly growing population and shift towards urbanization offer a large market for drug manufacturers, the market is tempered by the pricing and reimbursement system in China. Challenges faced by companies entering the Chinese pharmaceutical market include government price controls, extensive retail mark-ups, and wide regional variations in insurance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Pharmaceutical price and pharmaceutical quantity are major factors contributing to healthcare expenditure. The control of retail prices alone is not effective in containing healthcare expenditures; it is also essential to prescribe efficient pharmaceutical utilization. Efficient pharmaceutical utilization is achieved by the use of appropriate reimbursement mechanisms, and a prospective payment system. This cost-driving reimbursement mechanism is incompatible with the goal of containing health-care costs. The reform of the reimbursement mechanism therefore plays a vital role in the changing incentives to the providers. The new reimbursement mechanism provides incentives to healthcare professionals, encouraging efficiency and cost savings when using all health resources, including drugs. The new reimbursement mechanism is an effective countermeasure for the Chinese healthcare system, which is plagued by over-prescription, abuse of quality technology services and cost shifting. A large part of the pharmaceutical market growth is propelled by the expansion of the public sector health insurance coverage, which also includes a greater reimbursement of drugs.
Scope
- Detailed study of the healthcare scenario in the China
- Analysis of the pricing and reimbursement mechanisms in China
- Key changes that follow on from the implementation of new Healthcare Reform 2009 within the pricing and reimbursement system
- Details about government bodies which regulate different processes of pricing and reimbursement in China
- Insight into various reimbursement programs in China
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Drug Price Cuts in Top Five Countries of Europe - Tougher Reference Pricing Environment and Drug Price Freeze through 2013 Expected to Drive Down Healthcare Costs
- Pricing and Reimbursement in the US - Non-LIS Beneficiaries Not Covered by Medicare Coverage Gap to Gain from Reduction in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure for Generic Drugs
- Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in Europe - Reference Pricing and Similar Initiatives Being Applied to Innovative Drugs Pose Significant Challenge to Pharmaceutical Companies
- Pricing and Reimbursement of the Healthcare System in India - Low Levels of Drug Reimbursement Lead to a High Out-Of-Pocket Expenditure
- Pricing and Reimbursement in Brazil - Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Studies to Facilitate Setting of Ceiling Prices for New Drugs
- Pricing and Reimbursement in Generics - European Austerity Measures and Healthcare Cost Containment Puts Innovation-Driven Pharma Companies under Pressure
- Pharmaceutical Key Trends 2011 - Healthcare System and Drug Regulatory Overview: Cost-containment and regulatory pressures intensify
- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - US
- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Spain
- Reimbursement in Europe and Indication-Specific Pricing