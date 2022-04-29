Pharmaceutical R&D Market Valued at $183.62 Bn

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- The market for pharmaceutical R&D expanded significantly in 2021, its valuation increasing to $183.62 Bn. The US is currently the largest market for pharmaceutical R&D in the world and accounts for almost half of spend. In recent years costs in the R&D market have risen thanks to factors such as greater technological complexity and greater specificity in disease targets. However, small firms tend to receive access to knowledge and resources that are designed to help ensure a more equal playing field. The market overall is thriving and forecasts indicate that it will expand to a valuation of $289.64 Bn by 2027. One of the big trends to define the pharmaceutical R&D market recently has been contract manufacturing outsourcing for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. This is being driven significantly by the necessity of cutting-edge processes and production technologies.



R&D jobs in pharma continue to be an active sector for EPM Scientific - and with the figures forecast for the next five years that looks set to continue. The firm's expertise in this area sits alongside its experience in many other fields of hiring in life sciences, including regulatory roles, medical communications, legal and compliance, clinical development and safety/pharmacovigilance. Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has grown alongside the life sciences sector it serves, building up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and connections with key companies across the sector. Today, it is a go-to for talented people keen to find R&D jobs in pharma, as well as organizations that are looking to recruit for innovation and growth. With a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions available, EPM Scientific is able to ensure that every hiring need can be catered for.



EPM Scientific is well placed to support talented people and cutting-edge names in R&D jobs in pharma all over the USA, as the firm has an extensive network. This covers most major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and many other locations in between. The firm's reach is also global in nature, as the team in America is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth - this is an ethos that EPM Scientific has woven into the foundations of the way the firm operates. That's why it invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as R&D jobs in pharma there are many other roles available via the firm today, including CMC Regulatory Technical Writer, Document Control Manager and Clinical Trial Manager II.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



To find out more about R&D jobs in pharma visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.