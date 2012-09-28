i Envision Group LLC Announces Launch of Innovative New Sales Platform

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The i Envision Group, LLC, a pharmaceutical consulting/marketing company, based in Silicon Valley, recently announced its new innovative sales platform MyVirtualSalesRep.com. This novel virtual sales platform enables Physicians, Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners to access pharmaceuticals online anytime they want without having to wait for a pharmaceutical representative or tele-marketer. The physician can request samples; ask to attend an informational program, report back to the company, view product presentations, analyze clinical information, and much more. MyVirtualSalesRep.com can be accessed by any computer, iPad, iPhone or Android / Microsoft operating device, all on the customers schedule, 24/7/365 days per year. Virtually anything that a live sales representative can do, MyVirtualSalesRep.com can do better and more efficiently.



The developers of this innovative new product had two things in mind. First they heard from many physicians who simply said that they didn’t have enough time anymore to meet with pharmaceutical sales reps. They need the time with their patients. Second, the average cost to a company for one pharmaceutical sales representative given salary, bonus and benefits is upwards of $140,000 per year. In the fast changing medical world the old model of selling seems destined to collapse and MyVirtualSalesRep.com is intended to be a new model for the 21st Century.



This system is a win-win for both the medical professional and pharmaceutical manufacturer. Physicians gain valuable prescribing information while the manufacturers gain un-opposed access with their customers. Even better, the pharmaceutical companies have a constant stream of data coming back to them, cutting their expenditures, filling vacant territories, gaining coverage for new product launches or even giving exposure to that brand that has been placed in harvest mode.



Those who try MyVirtualSalesRep.com will be struck by its ease of use and most likely will eventually wonder how they did without it. This new approach to selling goes beyond the current channels of promotion and takes sales to yet another level. To learn more about this innovative new product visit the company’s website at http://www.ienvisiongroup.com. Visitors to the site can gain access to a short demo of MyVirtualSalesRep.com.