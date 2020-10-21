Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Clinical Research Analysis 2020-2030: Pacific Biolabs, STRERIS Corporation, Boston Analytical, Gibraltar Laboratories, Sartorius A

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market are – Pacific Biolabs, STRERIS Corporation, Boston Analytical, Gibraltar Laboratories, Sartorius AG, SolviasAG, SGS AG, Toxikon, Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC and Charles River Laboratories International



Markets Covered: 1) By Sample: Sterile Drugs; Medical Devices; Biologics and Therapeutics; 2) By Product Type: Instruments; Kits and Reagents; Services; 3) By Type: In- house; Outsourcing; 4) By Test Type: Sterility Testing; Bioburden Testing; Bacterial Endotoxin Testing; 5) By End- User: Compounding Pharmacies; Medical Devices Companies; Pharmaceutical Companies



The pharmaceutical sterility testing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical sterility testing products and related services which are used to confirm that pharmaceutical products are free from the presence of viable microorganisms. Pharmaceutical sterility tests are procedures for checking the presence of microorganism in biological parenteral which are intended for human use. Pharmaceutical sterility testing is an important process in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and drugs manufacturing to assess the effectiveness of a sterilization process and is carried out at all levels of manufacturing to reduce the risk of product contamination.



The pharmaceutical sterility testing market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in 2019.



The pharmaceutical sterility testing market covered in this report is segmented by sample into sterile drugs; medical devices; biologics and therapeutics. It is also segmented by product type into instruments; kits and reagents; services, by type into in- house; outsourcing, by test type into sterility testing; bioburden testing; bacterial endotoxin testing and by end-user into compounding pharmacies; medical devices companies; pharmaceutical companies.



In August 2018, Sotera Health, a USA based pharmaceutical company, acquired Gibraltar Laboratories for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to expand the business of analytical testing capabilities of Sotera Healths Nelson Labs. Gibraltar Laboratories is an external provider of microbiological and analytical chemical tests that includes streilization services for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.



Companies in the pharmaceutical testing market are launching new pharmaceutical sterility testing products and services to increase its product portfolio and expand its presence in the market. The companies are launching technologically advanced products and well-equipped services to exploit growth potential of the rising pharmaceutical sterility market. For instance, In 2019, RSSL launched a sterility testing service for pharmaceutical and medical device companies which offers fast, responsive and flexible test services. RSSLs new sterility testing service includes two methods, membrane filtration for aqueous, alcohol, solvent and oil-based products and direct inoculation tests for non-soluble to determine the presence of contaminating microorganisms in sterilized or aseptic drug products. Similarly, in December 2018, Merck, a leading sterility testing device manufacturer, launched Steritest NEO Device, a convenient and effective sterility device used for pharmaceutical drug testing.



Increased in the number of drug launches and rising investment on research and development (R&D) contributed to the growth of pharmaceutical sterility testing market. Sterility is an important step in the manufacture of drugs to avoid product contamination and make the drugs free from any viable microorganism. According to a report published by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations in 2017, around $149.8 billion was spent by global pharmaceutical industry for R&D activities. Additionally, according to Pharma and Annual Review 2019 report, 1,273 new drugs were launched in the global market in 2019, a 6.2% increase from the previous year. Increased emphasis in the quality and sterility coupled with increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical sector and rising production and launch of drug and medical devices is driving the market.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Finally, Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market report includes Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



