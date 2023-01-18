NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Pharmaceutical Warehousing market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Agility (Switzerland), DB Schenker (Germany), DHL (Germany), Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland), UPS (United States), BDP International (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), FedEx Supply Chain (United States), GEODIS (France), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland)



Pharmaceutical Warehousing is the physical movement of stocks, products or goods which includes storing and receiving of stocks. Warehousing is an important element in pharmaceutical companies or supply chain management. This pharmaceutical warehousing ensures that there is always the availability and flow of necessary medicines and quality health commodities which can be supplied in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Increase in production of pharmaceutical products will drive the market for Pharmaceutical Warehousing.



Influencing Market Trend

- Adoption of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) In Pharmaceutical Warehousing Industry

- Acceptance of Energy-Efficient Warehouses



Market Drivers

- Rapid Increase in Hospitals Globally

- Increased Demand for Pharmaceutical Products

- Increasing Rate of Chronic Diseases, Aging Population, And a Shift Toward Home-Based Treatment



Opportunities:

- Growing Diseases, Rapid Urbanization, and Increasing Quality and Availability of Medicines in Countries Such As China and India



Challenges:

- Issues Related To Appropriate Storage Conditions of Pharmaceutical Warehouses



Analysis by Type (Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse), Application (Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital, Other), Ownership (Private Warehouses, Public Warehouses, Bonded Warehouses), Commodities Stored (General Warehouses, Specialty Warehouses, Refrigerated Warehouses), Service Type (Storage, Tracking)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Agility (Switzerland), DB Schenker (Germany), DHL (Germany), Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland), UPS (United States), BDP International (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), FedEx Supply Chain (United States), GEODIS (France), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMPs) related to warehousing include some regulations such as drugs must be stored to prevent contamination, and be positioned to allow for inspection and cleaning of the area, Each lot of drug products must be identified with a distinctive (and traceable) code, and the lot's status must be identified (approved, quarantined, rejected) and written procedures must describe the distribution process for each drug.



