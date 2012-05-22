Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Almanac - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Pharmaceuticals industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.



Includes a five-year forecast of the industry



Highlights



The global pharmaceuticals market grew by 3.6% in 2010 to reach a value of $733,104.8 million.



In 2015, the global pharmaceuticals market is forecast to have a value of $981,050.8 million, an increase of 33.8% since 2010.



Americas accounts for 44.6% of the global pharmaceuticals market value.



Pfizer is the leading player in the global pharmaceuticals market, generating a 9.4% share of the market's value.



Market Definition



The pharmaceuticals market consists of ethical drugs for in-patient and out-patient usage, valued at ex-manufacturer prices.



