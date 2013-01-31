"Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Pharmaceuticals industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global pharmaceuticals market grew by 3.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $782.1 billion.
In 2016, the global pharmaceuticals market is forecast to have a value of $971.1 billion, an increase of 24.2% since 2011.
Americas accounts for 42.2% of the global pharmaceuticals market value.
Pfizer is the leading player in the global pharmaceuticals market, generating a 8.7% share of the market's value.
