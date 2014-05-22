Pharmaceuticals Information on Ophthalmic Drugs; Data 2024: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Ophthalmic Drugs; Data Market" Analysis And Forecasts To 2024



Which ophthalmic drugs lead the market in 2013? Will the same drugs be as successful in 2018? How will this landscape change across the next 10 years? Which trial drugs are likely to make an impact? Only one report will tell you the answers. Simply by ordering and reading GMR Datas new Ophthalmic Drugs; Data, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024 report, you can stay ahead of your competition. It really is that simple.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ophthalmic-drugs;-data-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2024



GMR Data forecasts that the global ophthalmic drugs market will reach $9.7bn by 2024. The US market growth will be slow compared to other markets predominantly due to major drug patent expiry and generic erosion. For example;



Xalabrands from Pfizer used for treatment of Glaucoma expired in the US in March 2011.

Azopt by Alcon used for treatment of Glaucoma expired in the US in October 2012.

Lumigan by Allergan used for treatment of Glaucoma expired in the US in 2013.

Restasis from Allergan used for treatment of Dry eye will expire in the US in May 2014.

Travatan by Alcon used for treatment of Glaucoma will expire in the US in 2014.

Combigan by Allergan used for treatment of Glaucoma will expire in the US in 2022.

Lucentis from Novartis used for treatment of Retinal Disorder will expire in the US in June 2020.



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/205073



Restasis by Allergan is the market-leading drug in the ophthalmic market with sales of $1bn across 2013. Will it be able to see off the competition for the next 5 years? The next 10 years? This report tells you. With an assessment of the leading markets, such as the US, and EU, GMR Data examine how Germany and France are the largest EU markets and what % of the global market they make up. Which other countries contribute most? This report tells you in a concise, focused and easily accessible format.



But how will these countrys markets develop? This report will tell you - TODAY



Global incidences of AMD, Glaucoma and Diabetic Retinopathy are all set to increase dramatically across the forecast period of 2014-2024; this will have the knock-on effect of driving sales of key drugs for treatment i.e. Lucentis and Eylea, as well as driving R&D. How much is being spent on R&D and which drugs are likely to see a return? And how quickly?



Which new drugs will we see in the ophthalmic market across 2014-2024?



In December 2013 Santen announced that Ikervis (Ciclosporin / Cyclokat) was filed to the EMA, in doing so the EMA will begin its regulatory process. Diquas, which was launched in 2010 by Santen Pharma in Japan, China and other Asian markets, and despite US trials being unsuccessful, is expected to gain approval in the EU early in our forecast period.



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/205073



Other key ophthalmic drugs currently under taking trials include;



Sirolimus (By Santen, in Phase III US)

Tafluprost/Timolol maleate (By Santen, filed for NDA)

Catioprost (By Santen in Phase 2)



PLUS In-depth country analysis Discover which countries and regions will drive the ophthalmic drugs market to 2024?



Exclusive Industry sourced information, not available anywhere else



As well as primary and secondary research sources, GMR Data have interviewed leading ophthalmic specialists within big pharma, R&D, wholesalers, distributors, marketeers and key clinical organisations. From these interviews we have selected original, exclusive, transcribed interviews with leading specialists in their field This information is not available anywhere else.



This GMR Data report is the single tool to equip you with the latest trends in all regional markets and why all stakeholders demand development of Ophthalmic Drugs. This report will arm you with all you and your company require to develop, price, launch and market an ophthalmic drug.



With over 150 pages, and over 140 charts, tables and graphs, this dedicated specialist report will ensure you remain equipped and fully informed, to succeed in this competitive market.



About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/