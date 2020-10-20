Pharmaceuticals Market : 2020 Size, Share, Growth Rate, COVID-19 Impact on Business, Healthcare Sector, Trends, Regional, and Global Forecast to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Pharmaceuticals Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share Analysis to 2026 is latest report published on "Global Pharmaceuticals Market" by Fortune Business Insights. According to this report Global Pharmaceuticals Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2026.



Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AstraZeneca



Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis From 2020 To 2026:



As of 21st April 2020, there are around 2.43 million cases and 169,859 deaths resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Various countries, including major pharmaceutical markets, have initiated lockdowns and imposed nationwide travel and trade restrictions. Major factors projected to exert an impact on the pharmaceuticals market include delay in outpatient hospital visits for non-urgent treatments, supply chain disruptions globally, reduced pharmaceutical spending, and delay in approval and launch of new drugs. However, the impact of covid-19 on the pharmaceutical industry is projected to be neutralized by certain factors including higher demand for currently marketed drugs including anti-viral, anti-infective, analgesic, and other drugs from hospitals and other healthcare settings. This, along with ample stockpiles of branded drugs in various countries resulting in immunity from supply chain disruptions and potential drug and vaccine candidates being evaluated, are also expected to add impetus to the market growth.



COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the IT Spending market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty



About future.



The global API manufacturing is currently concentrated in China and India, and trade restrictions being currently imposed by various countries has impacted the global supply chain of bulk drugs, APIs, and finished dosage forms to certain extent. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 80% of the APIs in the U.S. are imported from other countries including China and India. Also, an estimated 13.4% of all drug imports in the U.S. were from China in 2018. India being the world's leading manufacturer and exported of generic drugs, imports an estimated 70% APIs from China.



Top 10 countries accounted for an estimated 70% of the global pharmaceutical market in terms of revenues (USD billion) in 2018. U.S., China, and Japan together accounted for more than 50% of the global pharmaceutical industry in 2018. These countries, along with their European counterparts, are among the worst-hit countries by the current global pandemic. According to global estimates, China, U.S., and EU5 countries together account for an estimated more than 70% cases of covid-19 (as of 15th April, 2020). This has had majorly impacted the global supply chain and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals by major players, who have their sites and headquarters located in these major countries.



However, according to various industry experts and regional healthcare agencies, branded pharmaceuticals have demonstrated a stable supply chain and are expected to be least hit by the current situation. Also, API stockpiles in various countries have sustained the current trade restrictions and manufacturing units are restarting, which will further limit the impact. Trade restrictions are also expected to be lifted specifically for essential drugs and vaccines. All these factors together are projected to limit the impact of covid-19 on the pharmaceutical market in 2020.



The Global Pharmaceuticals Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Pharmaceuticals market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.



Highlights of the Report:



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information



About emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information



About new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Regional Market Overview:



This report focuses on Pharmaceuticals Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2024, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.



Competitive Analysis:



The Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share, Growth report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter's five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.



Key questions answered in the report:



What will the market growth rate of Pharmaceuticals market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Pharmaceuticals market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Pharmaceuticals market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Pharmaceuticals market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Pharmaceuticals market?

What are the Pharmaceuticals market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Pharmaceuticals industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Pharmaceuticals market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Pharmaceuticals industry?

