MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Pharmaceuticals: The Consumer - US - January 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The patent cliff, as well as a push toward consumers being more proactive about their health, has contributed to a decline in sales of pharmaceutical drugs. However, the ACA will provide more people with health insurance coverage, likely growing the market of prescription drug users.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Total US prescription market, by sales and dispensed prescriptions, 2008-12
Market factors
Insurance coverage
Figure 2: Insurance coverage, October 2013
Patent protection
Key players
Places prescriptions filled
The consumer
Treating medical conditions
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Issues and Insights
What effect will the ACA have on the prescription drug market?
The issues
The implications
The “patent cliff” is affecting sales of pharmaceutical drugs
The issues
The implications
Trend Applications
Trend: Help Me Help Myself
Trend: Second Skin
Mintel Futures: Generation Next
Market Factors
Key points
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
Health insurance coverage
Decreased sales of prescription drugs
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Managing Health
Key points
Interest in self-care growing
Alternative ways to interact with expert
Figure 10: Usage of and interest in ways to manage health, October 2013
Treating Medical Conditions
Key points
People are self-treating
Alternative ways to treat conditions impact usage of prescription drugs
Figure 13: Ways treated a medical condition or illness, October 2013
Leading Companies and Brands
Key points
Patent expirations shake up major players in pharmaceuticals
Figure 18: Top 10 prescription drug corporations by US Non-Discounted Spending, 2008-12
Figure 19: Top 10 prescription drug corporations by US Dispensed Prescriptions, 2008-12
Marketing Strategies
Overview of the brand landscape
Consumer interaction
Figure 22: GlaxoSmithKline COPD print ad
Retailer incentives
Figure 23: Jewel Osco, direct mail ad, 2013
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Race and Hispanic Origin
Key points
Education about healthcare reform necessary
Treating medical conditions
Figure 38: Ways treated a medical condition or illness – Have used, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2013
Figure 39: Attitudes and opinions about health and medicine, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2012-June 2013
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