Pharmaceuticals: The Consumer - US - January 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The patent cliff, as well as a push toward consumers being more proactive about their health, has contributed to a decline in sales of pharmaceutical drugs. However, the ACA will provide more people with health insurance coverage, likely growing the market of prescription drug users.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Total US prescription market, by sales and dispensed prescriptions, 2008-12

Market factors

Insurance coverage

Figure 2: Insurance coverage, October 2013

Patent protection

Key players

Places prescriptions filled

The consumer

Treating medical conditions



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Issues and Insights



What effect will the ACA have on the prescription drug market?

The issues

The implications

The “patent cliff” is affecting sales of pharmaceutical drugs

The issues

The implications



Trend Applications



Trend: Help Me Help Myself

Trend: Second Skin

Mintel Futures: Generation Next



Market Factors



Key points

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Health insurance coverage

Decreased sales of prescription drugs



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Managing Health



Key points

Interest in self-care growing

Alternative ways to interact with expert

Figure 10: Usage of and interest in ways to manage health, October 2013



Treating Medical Conditions



Key points

People are self-treating

Alternative ways to treat conditions impact usage of prescription drugs

Figure 13: Ways treated a medical condition or illness, October 2013



Leading Companies and Brands



Key points

Patent expirations shake up major players in pharmaceuticals

Figure 18: Top 10 prescription drug corporations by US Non-Discounted Spending, 2008-12

Figure 19: Top 10 prescription drug corporations by US Dispensed Prescriptions, 2008-12



Marketing Strategies



Overview of the brand landscape

Consumer interaction

Figure 22: GlaxoSmithKline COPD print ad

Retailer incentives

Figure 23: Jewel Osco, direct mail ad, 2013



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Race and Hispanic Origin



Key points

Education about healthcare reform necessary

Treating medical conditions

Figure 38: Ways treated a medical condition or illness – Have used, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2013

Figure 39: Attitudes and opinions about health and medicine, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2012-June 2013



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