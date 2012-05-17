Pharmaceuticals - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide - New Market Research Report

New Pharmaceuticals market report from MarketLine: "Pharmaceuticals - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Pharmaceuticals - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Pharmaceuticals industry in each of the Top 5 Emerging markets (Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa). The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The top 5 emerging countries contributed $84,411.9 million to the global pharmaceuticals industry in 2010, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% between 2006 and 2010.
The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $157,090.7 million in 2015, with a CAGR of 13.2% over the 2010-15 period.
Within the pharmaceuticals industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $43,133 million in 2010.
The China is expected to lead the pharmaceuticals industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $90,201.5 million in 2015.
