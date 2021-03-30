Pharmacovigilance Careers Across Germany - 2021

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Germany represents one of the European states that have halted the rollout of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine following 37 reports of blood clots, out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom. After the EU's European Medicines Agency's meeting, they stated that "It's [the vaccine's] benefits in protecting people from Covid-19 with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation [that] outweigh the possible risks." This review swiftly prompted EU States such as Germany, France and Spain to resume their vaccine rollout. Pharmacovigilance professionals play an important role in the medical industry and protect public health by ensuring drug safety through the collection, detection, assessment, monitoring, and prevention of the adverse effects of pharmaceutical products. Turning concepts into scientific R&D sits at the heart of the life sciences industry. Globally, R&D spending in medical devices is anticipated to grow by 4.5%, resulting in a spend of roughly $39bn by 2024 across the industry. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical sector is forecasted to reach $181bn by 2022, growing at an average rate of 4% percent each year. This is exciting news when it comes to the ongoing growth in leading careers and hires throughout the industry.



EPM Scientific is a well-established global life sciences recruitment agency with a team of over 750 expert consultants who possess an all-encompassing spectrum of knowledge when it comes to the German life sciences industry as well as an international perspective of the sector as a whole - thanks to their extensive network of industry professionals. Over the past eight years EPM Scientific has built a network of one million-mid-to-senior experts who help to direct the firm through their impressive breadth of experience and business know-how, enhancing the consultant's capacity to connect enthusiastic professionals with their perfect career. For nearly a decade, EPM Scientific has worked to secure expert professionals for R&D jobs, clinical operations careers, pharmacovigilance jobs, medical communications careers and many more, all the while giving peace of mind that their talent procurement is in expert hands.



Currently, there are a plethora of roles available through EPM Scientific, including: Marketing Director, Area Sales Manager North Germany – Dental, Senior Sales Manager DACH – Orthopaedics, Field Clinical Specialist – North Germany, Market Access Manager DACH, Pharmacovigilance Consultant and Clinical Specialist – Respiratory. This is just a small selection of the jobs available through EPM Scientific in Germany.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



