Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany – Challenging Adverse Events in the Drug Market During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

Employees within the pharmacovigilance sector can expect a prosperous career with potential for growth and development. The strong need for a division which can regulate the adverse drug reactions and inform and educate members of the public and doctors alike is a key factor in helping to decrease the risk. This is made more prevalent by the fact that more than 50% of all medicines were prescribed, dispensed or sold inappropriately in 2018 and even more concerning that 50% of patients fail to take them correctly. The pressing issue of drug safety relies on members of the pharmacovigilance sector to provide clarity and awareness. The market size of pharmacovigilance is set to grow at a CAGR of above 12.8% between 2019-2026, resulting in a wealth of job security and career potential for employees within the sector.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific is able to provide a network of job opportunities in the Life Sciences industry spanning the width and breadth of Germany, from Hamburg and Munich to Frankfurt, Berlin and Cologne. The firm are specialists in the recruitment processes and pride themselves in the assurance that their clients are in the safest hands in the industry. With an exclusive network of professionals within the Life Sciences industry to aid the search for rising talent, EPM Scientific can guarantee a wealth of knowledge is used to enhance the recruitment procedure. The firm's team of 750+ highly skilled employees provide a plethora of working opportunities including permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment in over 60 countries worldwide. With the areas of expertise including clinical development, operations, medical communications, engineering and biometrics. The opportunities are vast in this exciting but often challenging in the Life Sciences industry.



While many industries have suffered with a slower pace and lack of funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmacovigilance market has seen an increase in the pressure to progress and act on the crisis in order to reduce the risk of a similar outcome happening again. Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached its climate in infections, recent reports had estimated a total worth of €9.5bn forecasted for the pharmacovigilance market by the year 2026. The pandemic has created challenges in regards to recruitment processes, EPM Scientific have been reinventing the usual procedures to ensure the safety of all candidates and clients. This does include remote onboarding processes such as virtual interviews and introductory methods to enable social distancing and isolation protocol where possible.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



EPM Scientific are able to provide a countrywide and global perspective on the Life Sciences industry with expert consultants who are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 companies worldwide, as part of the Phaidon International group.



