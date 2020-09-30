Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany – Fruitful Career Prospects in Germany with Lifesaving Benefits

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Pharmacovigilance is a necessity in Germany and across Europe with a reported 60,000 adverse-events having occurred during 2018 across the continent reported by the European Medicines Agency . These events could be avoided through larger scale clinical trials taking place to ensure new products are safer for public use. This has created a high demand for pharmacovigilance professionals who are passionate about drug safety and want to join teams across Germany who are tracking these adverse events which take place post authorisation from regulatory agencies of the approved medicines. Now is an exciting time to join the pharmacovigilance industry as these issues are regularly being faced today in modern medicine and managers and business across the country from Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich are looking for individuals who are passionate about making a change.



EPM Scientific specialise in global recruitment of the life sciences and have a team of 750+ expert consultants with local knowledge of the German pharmacovigilance industry as well as a global perspective due to their vast network of industry professionals. EPM Scientific have a developed a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who are able to guide the firm with vast amounts of knowledge and industry know-how to enhance the consultant's ability to place passionate individuals onto their dream career path. Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific have been working for 8 years to secure specialist recruitment solutions in pharmacovigilance and beyond to give each client peace of mind that their talent acquisition is in safe hands.



Decreasing the risks caused by the manufacturing of medicines across Germany and Europe is hugely important for the healthcare sector. WHO reported that only 5% of doctors actually participate in the pharmacovigilance system, meaning only a small amount are making the misuses of medicines public knowledge. This is even more significant as an increasing amount of medicines are being prescribed, dispensed and sold inappropriately every year. Pharamcovigilance works to educate and provide awareness on this issue to ensure medical professionals and members of the public are using drugs carefully. EPM Scientific offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading organisations.



EPM Scientific are able to offer their recruitment expertise in a plethora of areas within the medical profession, from clinical development to operations, medical communications, engineering and biometrics. The market size of pharmacovigilance is set to grow at a CAGR of above 12.8% between 2019-2026, according to Acumen Research , this has already resulted in a wealth of job security and career potential for employees within the sector.



The opportunity for an expansive career is hugely viable in the life sciences industry. Jobs currently available through EPM Scientific include: senior PV scientist, pharmacovigilance director, junior pharmacovigilance manager and director of pharmacovigilance risk management. Senior careers within the industry are thriving as the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly increased the need for medical testing and crisis control must used to avoid any further disruptions to the sector. EPM Scientific's consultants are trained in the best in class recruitment technology to ensure they provide excellent recruitment solutions for candidates and clients across the pharmacovigilance industry in Germany.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sector and help them secure top talent."



