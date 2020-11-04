Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany – Highly Important Career Opportunities to Make a Positive Impact Given the Current Climate

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Public safety is of the utmost importance for Germany who have largely established themselves as the "world's pharmacy" due to being home to Europe's largest pharmaceuticals market, the fourth largest in the world according to a report by Pharma Phorum. Only a small amount of subjects are usually used for clinical trials, despite this many medicinal products are granted a marketing authorisation, this leaves many adverse-events to occur. In fact, 60,000 have been reported across Europe stated in a report by the European Medicines Agency which emphasises the significance of highly skilled pharmacovigilance professionals in the country and across the continent. Tracking these events is vitally important in ensuring the safety of members of the public, a lack of trained professionals in the industry means these could be inefficiently processed. EPM Scientific are work to give life sciences companies peace of mind when it comes to tackling their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition, by working around the clock to provide bespoke recruitment solutions.



Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the Life Sciences industry. The firm's extensive background in acquiring the talent behind life-saving medicines and devices is unrivalled across Germany and offering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions in cities ranging from Berlin to Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and more. EPM Scientific has a wealth of knowledge in producing bespoke recruitment solutions to support a number of life sciences sectors from research and development, pharmacovigilance, clinical operations and development, medical communications, regulatory, engineering, biometrics and much more. The firm's team of 750+ employees and consultants are based in 12+ office locations worldwide and have built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and their passionate consultants are committed to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire. Get in touch today to find out how EPM Scientific can support your next career move.



EPM Scientific understands that each recruitment need is unique, which is why their hiring solutions are tailored to fit the requirements of each candidate and client. The firm provide specialist services of market updates and risk assessments to allow their candidates and clients to make smart choices which are vital in the current climate. However, there is a bright future for employees within the pharmacovigilance sector as the market size has been estimated by Acumen Research to grow at a CAGR of above 12.8% over the forecast time frame 2019-2026.



Roles currently available in the life sciences industry include: laboratory technician, site quality assurance director, senior technical R&D scientist, R&D project manager clinical it & systems, project manager, country sales manager, associate director combination products compliance and associate director combination products compliance, to list just a few. EPM Scientific's consultants are passionate about recruiting with intention and recruiting beyond borders to provide candidates with the ideal opportunity for career progression.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Pharmacovigilance sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de/disciplines/safety-pharmacovigilance.



