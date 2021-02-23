Pharmacovigilance Careers Throughout Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The increase in chronic illness rates, such as oncological cancers, asthma, cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, has contributed to an increase in drug consumption. As a result, the demand for new drug and pharmaceutical research has also intensified, making pharmacovigilance careers evermore abundant. Pharmacovigilance has turned into a sector in which billions of people are now intensely relying upon in order to keep the general population safe from adverse and unwanted side effects from medical products such as the coronavirus vaccines. According to the German Federal Institution for Drugs and Medical Devices, the most important duty of the pharmacovigilance division is the continuous and systematic collection and evaluation of medical products after the marketing authorisation is granted.



EPM Scientific provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment options for a variety of sectors within the life sciences industry including, research and development, commercial introduction and pharmacovigilance. The German team are headquartered in Berlin and have an unparalleled knowledge of the country's life sciences market, highlighting them as a leading life sciences recruitment firm when it comes to best-in-class industry connections and knowledge. The company's advisory team are based in over 12 offices around the world, providing them with a national presence as well as an extensive local expertise. As part of the Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. In order to connect ambitious people with their desired career, the firm has established a network of one million mid-to-senior level professionals. The firm has invested heavily in the regular training of its employees and consultants in order to ensure that only a best-in-class recruiting approach is used to produce the best possible outcomes for both clients and candidates.



EPM Scientific offers a high degree of support and assistance to candidates while supplying clients with the best potential talent for their advertised vacancies. EPM Scientific's consultants are pioneers when it comes to talent acquisition for their chosen field and have a wealth of local and global expertise. Presently, there are a number of interesting and exciting career prospects available through EPM Scientific. Current positions include, Global RA Head, Product Specialist – IVD, Head of Quality Assurance, Clinical Data Manager, Business Project Manager – Healthcare Systems, Sales Engineer – Healthcare IT Systems, Country Manager Germany – Surgical and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.