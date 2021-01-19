Pharmacovigilance Market Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 4,820.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends –Rise in the development and consumption rate of drugs



In 2019, the global pharmacovigilance market size was estimated at USD 4.82 billion and is expected to reach USD 12.48 billion at a 12.5% CAGR by the year 2027. Significant factors driving market demand are the rising incidence of adverse drug reactions and drug toxicity. According to a study by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), adverse drug reactions in the United States accounted for a major cause of mortality in 2014, leading to 100,000 deaths per year. Pharmacovigilance is expected to accelerate the international improvement of effective and safe drug use.



#Pharmacovigilance Market Report to grow your business needs: Now Purchase @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/81



Pharmacovigilance Market Drivers

Increase in chronic disease incidences has contributed to an increase in opioid use worldwide. The demand for new drug development through extensive clinical trials has therefore increased. It is expected that the growing occurrence of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) would speed up demand for PV services.



The pharmacovigilance market is experiencing rapid growth due to an increase in spontaneous reporting, Electronic Health Record (EHR) mining, tracking of cohort incidents, and reporting of intensified Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR), among others. Market demand is driven by factors, such as the increasing prevalence of adverse drug reactions and drug toxicity, increased drug consumption and development rates, and an increasing trend to outsource pharmacovigilance.



Pharmacovigilance Market: Regional Outlook

Due to the presence of key pharmaceutical and medical device players, North America held the largest revenue share, contributing to the overall revenue in this region. A leading cause of morbidity and death is the rising level of drug abuse and associated adverse drug reactions. Due to the availability of different outsourcing organizations, Asia Pacific is expected to record a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.



Looking for more information on this Pharmacovigilance market? Get FREE sample copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/81



Key players in market include ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining



Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing



Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Others



Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacovigilance-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pharmacovigilance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of adverse drug reactions and toxicity

4.2.2.2. Rise in drug consumption and development rates

4.2.2.3. Growing trend towards outsourcing pharmacovigilance

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Pharmacovigilance Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Spontaneous Reporting

5.1.2. Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

5.1.3. Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

5.1.4. Cohort Event Monitoring

5.1.5. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining

Continue…



Related Reports:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market To Be Worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Urban Air Mobility Market To Be Worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research



Tungsten Carbide Market Worth USD 27.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% | Emergen Research



Molecular Forensics Market Size Worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% | Emergen Research



Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Size Worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Big Data in Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research